Russian citizens, according to preliminary data, were not injured in the explosion in Istanbul. This was announced on November 13 by the Consulate General of the Russian Federation.

“According to the preliminary data available to the Consulate General, there are no Russian citizens among the victims. The Consulate General continues to monitor the situation.

The explosion took place earlier in the day on the pedestrian street Istiklal. According to the latest data, six people died, 53 were injured.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “there are signs of terrorism” in the incident, and a woman is suspected of involvement in the explosion. Later, Turkish media circulated pictures, presumably of this woman.

The prosecutor’s office of the city and the police consider the attack to be the main version of the tragedy.

Later that day, gunshots were heard near the Shishkhane metro station. Eyewitnesses said that the police liquidated a certain citizen. Whether the two incidents were related was not specified.