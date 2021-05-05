The consular service of Bulgaria in Moscow on Wednesday, May 5, again began to accept documents for visas for citizens of the Russian Federation.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Health has issued a decree on issuing visas to Russian tourists from May 1, reports “RIA News“.

“There are, of course, conditions that must be observed – vaccination and so on. We agreed with the visa center – VFS – they are also starting to issue visas. The order entered into force on May 1, but since there were holidays, today, May 5, is the first working day. We started this process today, ”the embassy representative explained.

It also became known on Wednesday that the Spain Visa Application Center in Moscow will resume work on issuing Schengen visas from May 12. The Consulate General of the Kingdom noted that Schengen visas (category C) will begin to be issued on June 1.

On May 3, the Italian consulate in Moscow resumed the issuance of updated tourist visas to Russians, which expired after January 1, 2020.

They also recalled that now the holders of Schengen tourist visas cannot enter the territory of Italy or the countries – members of the Schengen agreement.