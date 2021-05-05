The Consular Service of Bulgaria in Moscow has resumed the process of accepting documents for a visa for Russian citizens. About it RIA News told at the embassy of the republic.

“We started this process today. We agreed with the visa center – VFS – they are also starting to issue visas. The order came into force on May 1, but since there were holidays, today, May 5, is the first working day, ”the agency’s interlocutor said.

Earlier it was reported that it was reported that the resumption of the issuance of visas to Bulgaria to Russians will begin no earlier than May 17.

Bulgaria has opened borders for Russians vaccinated against coronavirus. The list of approved drugs will include the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. The document on the completed vaccination must be issued no earlier than 14 days from the date of the border crossing.

There are other ways to get to Bulgaria, for example, by showing a negative PCR test result, taken 72 hours before arrival, or an antigen test done 48 hours before arrival. Also, the entrance will be open to those who have had coronavirus. They will need to show a positive test within 15 to 180 days from the date of the study.

On May 5, it became known that in Moscow from May 12 they will begin to issue visas to Russians to Spain. The Kingdom’s Official Visa Application Center resumes its work on issuing Schengen visas (category C). At the same time, the visas themselves will begin to be issued from June 1.