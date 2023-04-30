POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Red Bull 180 2 Aston Martin 87 3 Mercedes 76 4 Ferrari 62 5 McLaren 14 6 Alpine 8 7 Haas 7 8 Alfa Romeo 6 9 Alpha Tauri 2 10 Williams 1

Like yesterday i top teams Red Bull, Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes (in strict order of power relationships that emerged this weekend) have not failed by colonizing the top eight positions.

Red Bull double, the third of the season out of four races, first podium for the Ferrari filling up of points, 25, almost as many as those won so far. Alonso is amazing and saves the balance of Aston Martin which has another solid driver in Stroll. Disappointing for Mercedes, which was even able to ‘afford’ the fastest lap with Russell in the last lap.

Little dots precious for McLaren and AlphaTauri thanks to Norris and Tsunoda. McLaren ‘run away’ in the fight for fifth place, the AlphaTauri takes a small step and leaves Williams in last position.

F1 will be back on track as early as next weekend at You love me in Florida for the second edition of the GP which takes place on the circuit created around the Hard Rock Stadium. The race will start Sunday in the early evening at 21:30, Qualifying scheduled for Saturday half an hour later at 22:00. It will be interesting to evaluate any confirmations for Ferrari on a track that is in any case different from that of Baku which is truly unique on the calendar. The weekend will be standard, with three free practice sessions, one Qualifying session and the Grand Prix.