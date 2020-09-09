Highlights: The construction of Darbhaga Airport is almost complete

Bihar’s water resources minister posted the latest pictures of the airport on social media

Darbhanga Airport will be connected to the whole country under the flight scheme

Darbhanga

Bihar will soon get another airport after Patna and Gaya. The construction of Darbhanga Airport is going on fast and now it is nearing completion. With the commencement of Darbhanga Airport, Mithila will be connected to the world by air. Posting pictures of the airport on Twitter, Bihar government minister Sanjay Kumar Jha has informed that the construction of terminal building, car parking, taxiway etc. is almost complete.

Sanjay Jha tweeted the pictures of the airport and wrote, ‘Darbhanga Airport, which is going to be a game changer for the people of Mithila and Bihar, is now going to become a reality. The construction of the civil enclave including terminal building, car parking, taxi at a cost of Rs 92 crore has almost been completed.

Sanjay Kumar Jha also thanked Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri for helping in the construction of the airport. He wrote, ‘I thank Hardeep Puri ji for speeding up the construction work of Darbhanga Airport. They are true to their promise. He is keen on the success of the flight.

It is believed that Darbhanga Airport may start by the end of this year. Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had also met Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri a few months back to speed up the construction of this airport. After this meeting, Sanjay Jha claimed that all kinds of financial constraints related to the construction of the airport were Has been taken away.

Let us tell you that on June 24, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who visited Madhubani and Jayanagar, also inspected the construction work of Darbhanga Airport. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also spoke to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Airport Authority Chairman from Darbhanga Airport on the phone and informed them about the current situation and requested to complete the work at the earliest.