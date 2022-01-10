“Untenable”. That is the situation in which the Construction sector is currently in the Region, in general, and in the municipality of Murcia, in particular. This was pointed out this Monday again by the president of the Regional Federation of Construction Entrepreneurs (Frecom), José Hernández, during the signing of an institutional declaration signed by practically all the links of the chain that is formed since a promotion of homes until they are handed over to their owners. Thus, the document is signed not only by the builders, but also by the official associations of Surveyors, Technical Architects and Building Engineers; and Architects; and the Association of Real Estate Developers of the Region (Apirm).

The cause remains the same as the one denounced just a few months ago and to which a solution has not yet been put: the restrictions on the building imposed by the Regulation of the Public Hydraulic Domain of 2016, whose area of ​​application has been delimited by the new flood map prepared by the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS). The need to review each license granting file to determine if it is necessary to articulate measures against the possible risk of floods has generated a situation of “blockage”, according to the dean of the College of Architects, María José Peñalver. This paralysis affects in the Murcian capital, as LA VERDAD published last Saturday, some 140 requested works, of which around a hundred are licenses to build houses.

In the Autonomous Community, and according to the signatories of the declaration, this ‘impasse’ – if it is left alone in that – may affect some 8,000 planned homes in 26 municipalities, files presented with their approved identity card, Peñalver emphasizes.

This funnel, according to the dean, is caused by the referral of all the files to the basin body, since it is an “unaffordable amount” -11,000 on average a year in the Region- and augurs a dark outlook for the sector , especially in a municipality of Murcia, which due to its idiosyncrasies and its strong link to irrigation is crossed by various preferential flow areas, those through which the water circulates until it reaches the river in the event of heavy rains. This, together with the high activity of the sector in the capital, the largest in the Region, therefore causes a perfect storm in conjunction with its geographical location in the Segura Valley.

Thus, Hernández demanded the unblocking of a situation that generates “legal insecurity” and which has been reached by a “abandonment of functions” at the three levels of the administration. The text also asks to know the criteria followed to draw up the CHS cartography and unblock the licenses until it is verified that it complies with the legislation. It also requires expediting licenses not affected by these areas and those relating to planning prior to that mapping. It also requests that information be provided on the infrastructures necessary to prevent floods.

This blockade not only causes damage to the activity of the sector and its benefits, but also to construction workers, given the reduction in hiring, given the lower demand for labor, as highlighted by the treasurer of the Promoters Association, Salvador Arce. To them, and along with the economic damages of the sector, are added those suffered by the buyers, of the affected houses, subjected to “moral damage”, stressed the representative of the promoters.

Even, from the Association of Surveyors another area is pointed out: that of money from Europe, since items from the ‘Next Generation’ funds could be lost due to the lack of execution in time of the subsidized works for the rehabilitation of houses, already that are also included in this problem. “It does not make sense that, for example, a report has been requested for a reform work on a fifth floor of the ‘9 Floors’ building,” they point out from the College of Architects.

