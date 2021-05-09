The Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, Nadia Calviño. Europa Press

In their appearances before the Committee for the Audit of Democratic Quality of the Congress of Deputies, both the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernandez de Cos, as the president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Rodrigo Buenaventura, defended, with insistence and well-seasoned arguments, a change in financial supervision in such a way that both organizations would divide the functions in the model known as twin peaks (Twin Towers).

The Bank of Spain would assume prudential supervision, that is, of the solvency of banking, securities and insurance entities, and the CNMV would oversee the conduct of all types of intermediaries and the protection of investors and customers of the different products. and financial services. This would mean exchanging some of the functions that they now have and assuming those of the current General Directorate of Insurance, belonging to the Ministry of the Economy and which, precisely, is where they have traditionally found most problems.

In his opinion, the new model is in line with international best practices and is the one that best prevents possible conflicts of interest that exist between the different areas subject to supervision. “This principle of separation between two agencies and that it is exercised in a unified way for the entire financial system in separate institutions should constitute a central element in the reflection on the improvements that can be introduced in Spain”, he outlined in his intervention before the deputies Hernández de Cos.

It was, surely, one of the claims that the aforementioned Democratic Quality Commission, chaired by Íñigo Errejón, will highlight among its conclusions together with the strengthening of the financial independence of independent bodies (BE, CNMV, CNMC …). Its drafting, once the appearances are over, the deputies are in charge Ariagona Gonzalez (PSOE) and Jesus Postigo (PP). It so happens that there is a considerable overlap of criteria between the political groups on this matter, which would help to achieve a loose parliamentary agreement.

Despite this, it does not seem that in the Ministry of Economy there is much appetite to carry it out against the will of those responsible for both institutions. Furthermore, the creation of the Authority for the Protection of Financial Customers has taken the lead, a project that the General Directorate of the Treasury is well advanced, waiting to be brought out to a public hearing soon. The existence of this body focuses on establishing the claims of financial users of low or medium amount. The idea is that its use is free and the user does not have to go to trial or the BE’s claims service, as well as that it can issue binding opinions for the entities.

Initially, the intention of the Government in its Agenda for Change presented in February 2019 and prepared by the team of Nadia calviñoBefore entering the election process that followed that year, it was to prepare a White Paper with a reform plan in which the supervision model and the aforementioned client protection authority coexisted. It also supposed to rescue a plan that the PSOE had managed in 2016 in the document that Pedro Sánchez had signed with the then leader of Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, for a reformist government that later did not prosper.

However, the truth is that the creation of the new Authority does not like anything either in the Bank of Spain or in the CNMV because it supposes a full-blown stop to the project of twin peaks, since it would usurp part of the tasks reserved for the CNMV in the distribution of functions of the model claimed by those responsible since the time of Julio Segura Y Fernando Restoy (now president of the Institute for Financial Stability).

The CNMV is now in charge of controlling the equity and debt markets and is also responsible for complying with the marketing standards of some financial products (investment funds, listed products, derivatives …) and structured ones. With the change, it would control the conduct of financial institutions in all areas: investment services and commercialization of financial products, such as classic deposits and mortgages, which are now in charge of the Bank of Spain.

Meanwhile, Economía has published in a public hearing the reform of the Securities Market Law, which will make it possible to enhance the competitiveness of market infrastructures and strengthen the supervisory regime.