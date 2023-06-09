Completion of Icebreaker-7 icebreaker construction in Russia postponed for 4 years due to sanctions

The construction of the Icebreaker-7 icebreaker will have to be postponed, its completion due to Western sanctions has been postponed for four years – from the end of 2024 to 2028. Thus, the request of the head of the Federation Council committee on economic policy Andrei Kutepov was answered by the Ministry of Transport, reports TASS.

The cost of the project is 10.5 billion rubles. Currently, the technical readiness of the vessel is estimated at 1.38 percent, the keel has been laid. Refusals of suppliers led to the need to revise the project documentation. Under the new conditions, it will be necessary to focus on domestic suppliers of equipment and materials.

Icebreaker-7 vessels are designed for icebreaking assistance and towing of large-capacity vessels and floating structures, as well as cargo transportation. The icebreaker is capable of conducting ice reconnaissance and search and rescue operations using helicopters.

Rosmorport tried for several years to conclude a contract for the construction of a vessel of this class for 7.3 billion rubles, but no applicants were found, after which the price had to be increased. Before that, they tried to build an icebreaker in Germany, but the Russian contractor started having financial problems, and he declared his insolvency. After another attempt last year, the Vyborg Shipbuilding Plant received the contract.

Earlier, the All-Russian Association of Fisheries Enterprises, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), after assessing the process of building new fishing vessels, came to the conclusion that their launching would be delayed by five to ten years. According to the organization, the sanctions of Western countries due to the situation in Ukraine have led to the impossibility of supplying foreign equipment, analogues of which cannot be quickly found.