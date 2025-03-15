The construction of the giant noria of Madrid puts at risk 300 trees of the Tierno Galván Park

A municipal study ensures that building a Noria of 260 meters in the heart of Arganzuela is viable. But, as always that such a work is raised, there is a small print. In this case, the trees of the Tierno Galván Park is one of the elements that could be affected if the construction is carried out. The report indicates that a total of 294 trees are in the analyzed perimeter and many of them may be threatened by the new attraction.

Within the official report, to which this newspaper has had access, a detailed inventory of the almost 300 trees present in the area that explains the current conditions of the specimens, their distribution and the possible risks that could be derived from the intervention is included, without finally the project is confirmed. Among the predominant species in the park are pines and acacias, although there are also various species of trees that contribute to the biodiversity of the area such as Arces, Olmos and Shadows of shadow.

The study, developed in October 2024, has identified that most trees enjoy good health, with a favorable phytosanitary state and normal structural development. The specimens that present isolated problems such as dry branches, rot signs or wounds in the trunk and roots are.

Most are young specimens, under 25 years old, although there are some of 40 and up to half a century. Following the regulations that have governed previous talas, if the Noria is finally built, the City Council should deposit around 8,000 trees in the municipal nurseries, the approximate sum of all ages of the 294 potentially affected copies, to compensate for deforestation. The law of the trees of the Community of Madrid, the Consistory is obliged to return a copy for each year of life cut during some works, provided that this is the only possible option. Before the transplant must be valued, although the preferable is to look for alternatives not to cut anything.





The final number of trees that would be talled is unknown, although, according to the study, those affected are both at the point where the ferris wheel is to install and in its surroundings, even pointing out the specimens that are in the part of the park that currently is destined to celebrate events. The majority, however, are located in the area called “Pradera”, one of the great green points of this space in Madrid, and in the playground, which would be completely razed if this construction was undertaken.

Being a preliminary study, the study does not yield any conclusion regarding the consequences that the logging of these trees could lead to the park. Although taking as reference the nearly 5,000 copies that the green zone has throughout its 45 hectares, the loss of the 294 affected would mean the 6% disappearance of the vegetation of one of the lungs of the capital.





According to the latest available data, corresponding to the year 2023, the streets and parks of Madrid have lost 36,406 consolidated trees since Almeida is mayor. The municipal statistics indicate that the city currently has 663,991 consolidated trees compared to the 700,397 in 2019, when the current team reached Cibeles.

Affected species

Among the most represented species in the analyzed perimeter is the pine pine (Pinus Pinea), with 39 specimens, which have good structural and phytosanitary development. Another relevant species in the park is the acacacia of three thorns (Gleditsia triacanthos), with 74 trees, mostly located in Alcorques. In general, these trees are in good condition, although some have dry branches.

Another outstanding species is the shadow banana (Platanus × Hispanica), with 33 specimens located mainly in zones of parterre. This tree is known for its great bearing and leafy, although some specimens have epicormic sprouting and dry branches.





The study has also identified an important presence of Arces, with 17 copies of Royal Arce (Acer Platanoids), 2 of Arce Blanco (Acer Pseudoplatanus) and 9 American Red Arce (Acer X Freemanii). These trees are in good condition, without visible defects and with stable growth. However, the Negundo (Acer Negundo), with 18 specimens, shows a slower development and some dry branches, indicating a regular phytosanitary state.

On the other hand, the Siberia elm (Ulmus Pumila), with 17 specimens, has been cataloged with a regular state, since different wounds, perforations caused by birds and some dry branches have been detected. The species that has left the worst stop is Catalpa (Catalpa bignoinoids) with puditions and wound wounds in its six specimens.





Other trees also affected, although with less presence, are Almez, Ciruelo, Cedar, Carpe or Aligustre. The study does not indicate that none of these trees are a unique or monumental specimen and some of them have irreversible problems so, if they are not treated in time, they could die soon.

The City Council states that there is “no decision made”

The Madrid Consistory has spoken about the possible installation of the Noria in the tender Galván after we are Madrid published exclusively the study that confirms the viability of the construction. According to statements by the delegate of Urban Planning, Environment and Mobility, Borja Carabante, the City Council has not made any decision on Noria, beyond “evaluating the different projects.” This was confirmed during the press conference after the Governing Board that took place this Thursday, where it insisted that the municipal government will inform about the Noria when there is news.

“During the past mandate there have been different proposals in different locations and they have been analyzed. We have also analyzed the eventual circumstance that it could be installed in the Tierno Galván Park but there is no decision made and, therefore, there is no novelty in this regard, beyond evaluating and analyzing the different projects that the Madrid City Council receives and studying the different alternatives, ”said the delegate.

Carabante also took advantage of the press conference to answer the statements expressed by the spokeswoman of Más Madrid, Rita Maestre, about the Noria. The opposition leader flatly rejects the construction and ensures that “he does not know anyone” who sees that infrastructure “as a priority of the city.”

“A total of zero people in the capital have asked for a giant Noria. A total of zero associations, groups, unions, companies have said that what this city is missing is a giant Noria, ”insists master. To criticism has also joined Antonio Giraldo, councilor of the Socialist Municipal Group, who considers that “the great projects of Madrid are aimed at people who are not from Madrid.”

As explained a few months ago from the area of ​​urbanism, the idea of ​​building a Noria in the south of the capital is part of a plan “to revitalize the area and turn it into a new attraction for the city”, although the study does not imply that it will finally be implemented.