In Mikhailovsk (satellite city of Stavropol) completed the construction of the first part of the waterway. The State Unitary Enterprise IC Stavropolkrayvodokanal reports this on May 24 on the VKontakte social network.

A section of the highway was laid from the supplier’s networks in Stavropol to the Knyazevsky lane in Mikhailovsk, its length is 2 km. Now the process of commissioning the facility is underway.

The water conduit will connect the Tsvetochny microdistrict, which is under construction, as well as Spartak, Polovtska, Universitetskaya and Studencheskaya streets, to centralized water supply systems. Previously, they did not have running water, he said. NewsTracker said Denis Tretyakov, chief engineer of the Sengileevskoye PTP.

“The new supply conduit will provide high-quality water supply to the SNIISH microdistrict and the central part of the city. In particular, it will be possible to supply additional volumes of water to the streets where there is a shortage of the resource: the oldest street in the city, Voikov Street, as well as Polkovaya Street, Aviatsionny Proyezd and Berezovy Lane,” the report says.

In general, the project provides for the construction of 8.5 km of water conduit, which will allow supplying 17 thousand cubic meters of water per day, news agency writes. Stavropol.Media. Documentation for the second stage of work is now under state expertise. Its implementation will provide water to the Podgorny farm and the north-eastern part of Mikhailovsk.