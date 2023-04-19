Tuesday, April 18, 2023, 7:09 p.m.



Updated 8:30 p.m.

Since the garbage service reverted to public management in 2012, the workers of Urban Waste and Street Cleaning did not have a stable workplace and conditions beyond a field in PAU 26, between Miño and Ebro streets with several prefabricated booths. Until today. This week, as reported by the Cabo Roig y Lomas Neighborhood Association, the machines and workers made an appearance in this municipal plot that until now served service workers and their vehicles.

The first week of this month, according to what LA VERDAD has learned, the City Council and the winning company, Binaria Compañía General de Construcciones, signed the act of rethinking some works that the City Council announced were scheduled to begin last January. The company was the second company to which the project was awarded and presented an offer valued at 859,964.02 euros to be executed within a period of nine months.

The municipal plot for public use has 14,170 square meters, of which 5,000 will be used to house that workplace. The tender was published in April of last year for about 890,000 euros and an execution period of 12 months. To move it forward, the previous team had to ask the Plenary for two credit modifications in charge of the remnants until reaching that million euros of budget.

The first company to which it was awarded, the joint venture formed by Del Valle and Domingo Serna, presented an offer valued at 673,042 euros, that is, just over 200,000 euros cheaper. Finally, due to the large rise in the price of construction materials as a result of the war in Ukraine, he resigned on October 14 to carry out the project.

The Labor Inspectorate has already urged the City Council to carry out this project after assessing that the previous units presented anomalies, risks and lack of cleanliness. The exedil of Urban Waste, Dámaso Aparicio (PP), has expressed his satisfaction. «It is a project that took a lot of effort to carry out and that puts an end to a provisional situation that could not be extended any longer in time. Even if it’s late, it’s certainly good news.”



Area for administration and staff.



AYTO.







The new RSU Work Center will offer a 300-square-meter administrative building, where the Street Cleaning and RSU offices will be, as well as changing rooms, toilets, a meeting room, and a rest area for employees. In addition, there will be a 400-square-meter warehouse, half for truck and vehicle washing, and the rest of the space will be used as a workshop and store for tools and chemical products.

The facilities field area will be at the back of the plot so that it is hidden by the orography itself and the vegetation. In this sense, the project contemplates locating an important space there for the parking of garbage trucks and street cleaning vehicles. In total, 12 parking spaces for trucks and 16 for cars are projected.

According to the neighborhood association, the trucks and workers, while the work lasts, have been moved to a municipal collection center on Cabo de Gata street, in Lomas de Cabo Roig.