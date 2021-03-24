In Komsomolsk-on-Amur (Khabarovsk Territory), the construction of the Center for Complex Coordination Sports is nearing completion. The progress of the work was checked by representatives of the city administration.

According to IA AmurMedia with reference to the press service of the governor and the regional government, the complex will include five halls, including a universal one, with the possibility of installing stands. They will be able to train gymnasts, acrobats, trampolines, rock climbers.

Also, the building will house locker rooms, coaches, judges, a medical room, a phytobar, a conference room and other premises. The complex will be serviced by 78 employees.

It is planned to complete the main construction and installation work this summer.

A center for team sports and martial arts is also being built near the Center for Complex Coordination Sports. Both facilities will become part of the Regional Sports Development Center in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

According to IA AmurMedia, about 80% of all sports facilities in the city were built in the 60-80s of the last century and no longer meet modern requirements for training and competitions. It is expected that the Regional Sports Development Center will significantly improve the material base of physical culture and sports in the city of Yunost.

The project is being implemented as part of a long-term plan for the comprehensive socio-economic development of the city, approved by the Russian government on behalf of President Vladimir Putin.