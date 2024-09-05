The national project “Ecology” allowed the construction of 253 waste processing plants

Thanks to the national project “Ecology”, 253 waste processing plants have been built in Russia. This was announced by the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation Alexander Kozlov at the specialized session “Ecological Well-Being and Economic Independence” of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), reports TASS.

In addition, almost 2 thousand kilometers of river beds were cleared and 116 kilometers of dams were built. As for the Far East, 6 objects of accumulated damage were eliminated in the district, and 136 sunken ships were raised and disposed of in Kamchatka, Sakhalin, Chukotka, Magadan and Primorye. Currently, another 82 such ships are in the process of being raised.

Also, thanks to the national project in Chita, more than 12 thousand households were converted from coal heating to gas heating, two thermal power plants and eight boiler houses were reconstructed.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island from September 3 to 6.