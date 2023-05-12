Water and sewerage for two of the population centers of the municipality of Cartagena that continue in the 21st century without distribution and sanitation networks. The local Government Board approved this Friday, in one of its last sessions of the legislature, the projects that will provide drinking water to the residents of Campillo de Adentro, in Cabo Tiñoso, and a second phase of sewerage to those of El Borricén, in Alumbres. Both infrastructures are two old neighborhood aspirations and in which the different government teams and the concessionaire company, Hidrogea, had been working for many years.

The Campillo works will be carried out in two phases: in the first they will build a storage tank and in the second, the drinking water distribution network, as approved by the Board, chaired by the mayoress, Noelia Arroyo.

The deposit will be located on the Cuesta Colorá road, before the start of the road that goes up to the old Castillitos military battery. It will have a total capacity of 230 cubic meters in an area close to the town, at a height of 120 meters, and will be supplied by tank truck because the connection from the distribution network of the Commonwealth of the Taibilla Canals will be pending for budgetary reasons. . The execution period will be two months and it will cost about 170,000 euros, financed through the investment fund of the integral water cycle contract.

Subsequently, in a second phase, the City Council will carry out the works to create the gravity water distribution network through various branches throughout the Campillo.

The realization of this work will benefit the fifty inhabitants of the area and another large number of people who have their second residence there, for weekends and summer.

«We have spent more than fifteen years after they put the water on us. With this municipal decision, we have broken the isolation of Campillo, I think the only town in Cartagena with more than ninety houses without this service. The important thing now is that they make us the deposit and we will be on top of the new municipal Corporation so that they make us the distribution network, “the president of the Neighborhood Association, José Bayano, told LA VERDAD.

Regarding El Borricén, the Board also approved the project for the second phase of the sanitation network. This rural nucleus located between Alumbres and Roche lacked municipal sewerage until in 2015 when the General Directorate of Water of the Autonomous Community, in collaboration with the City Council and Hidrogea, built a network to serve the main housing nucleus. However, that action did not reach the houses in the north, more scattered, which will now have a collector.

The term of execution of this work is three months and its budget will be around 248,000 financed from the investment funds of the water tariff.

La Azohía medical office



Likewise, the municipal government body authorized the project for the adaptation works of the premises acquired by the City Council to set up the La Azohía medical office. The premises are located in the Urbanization of San Ginés, next to the pharmacy and at the foot of the road.

The total budget for the works amounts to 160,289 euros. The term of execution of the projected works is calculated in about four months, counting from the day following the act of reconsideration. So the new office will not be available to serve the population this summer, the time of year when the town has the most residents. At present, since the closure of the ancient doctor’s office next to the church, neighbors and vacationers travel to Isla Plana and Puerto de Mazarrón to see the doctor.

The office will have administration, reception and waiting areas, rooms for medical consultation, nursing and cures, and adapted toilets.