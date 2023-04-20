In eighteen halls, the Munich Construction Fair brings together everything the construction industry needs. About heat pumps, rammed earth floors and bright green carpets.

Will this be the saving technology? Heat pumps are currently in high demand – and controversial. Image: Munich Trade Fair

Vhe would not speak of a “revolution”, says the young engineer at the booth of Baywa, one of the largest builders’ merchants in the country, but rather of a “transitional phase”. In five transparent tubes, the different CO 2 -Consumption of building materials compared. How do they behave in production, maintenance, disposal, recycling? Concrete doesn’t fare as well, but there’s no way around it yet.

A banner on the hall ceiling advertises that by 2045 there will be zero emissions. In twenty-two years, there will still be eleven “world’s leading trade fairs”, as the construction fair that takes place every two years is called, not to be confused with the construction machinery fair that lets cranes soar into the sky every three years in Munich.