The European recovery funds are, without a doubt, ‘a revulsive, an opportunity for the construction sector to generate activity, employment and therefore activity to the Region«, As was pointed out this Wednesday morning by the president of the Murcian sector federation, Frecom, José Hernández, who specified that will generate more than 6,500 jobs, according to the ministerial data itself. Without a doubt, a challenge given the difficulties of finding qualified personnel. In fact, he announced the launch of an urgent training plan to attract human capital.

Faced with this opportunity, “we demand proportionality in the distribution of funds from the Government of the nation, and the Autonomous Community, agility, certainty and success in the management and destination of these.” And it is that it is the great immediate challenge that the sector faces, since »thanks to these funds it will be possible to carry out important rehabilitation and housing reform programs; improving the energy efficiency of buildings; the execution of hydraulic infrastructures such as treatment facilities, sewage networks, flood prevention; in the construction of public facilities such as residences for the elderly, hospitals or health centers and in transport and mobility infrastructures ”, he highlighted.

Hernández made known the current situation of the sector and the challenges facing construction in a press conference, in which he was accompanied by the vice-presidents of the federation and presidents of the different associations that make it up. He also highlighted the important role that this activity plays as an economic engine and generator of employment, on the eve of the Frecom general assembly held this Thursday, with the presence of the president of the National Construction Confederation (CNC), Pedro Fernández Alén.

«We have more than 4,000 companies, which generate the highest induced activity, contributing to the creation of nearly 40,000 jobs in the Region“, Underlined the leader of the regional sector, who recognized that 2020” has been a difficult year for everyone. A year that has had devastating consequences for many sectors, many companies and many workers. For this reason, he stressed that “from the federation we launched a message of solidarity and support for all those businessmen who have gone through it and continue to have a hard time.”

So “human capital is key and essential in our sector,” he adds. Because construction is already facing a significant shortage of skilled labor. The offer of professional training and certificates of professionalism in the family of building and civil works is scarce; the available places are not filled; the aging of the sector’s workforce is becoming more and more significant“As well as digitization” requires more professionals and qualified “, he pointed out.

On the other hand, he referred to the fact that other actions are linked to another of the great challenges of the sector, which “is a pending and fundamental task for the development of our region”: urban planning. It is essential to define the regional model we want. “This is the only way to give certainty to investors, companies, SMEs and the self-employed who act and invest in our municipalities.”

He also explained the other eight challenges that the sector has to face: facilitating and streamlining administrative procedures, to avoid the flight of investors; implement tax rebates, at least temporary, for rehabilitation, energy efficiency, rent and sale, in order to activate the market; continue to facilitate access to housing, as recently carried out by the Autonomous Community for young people, through guarantees; standardize contracting specifications; support R + D + i; fight against the irregular economy; and continue working to reduce the occupational accident rate in the sector.