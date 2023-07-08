Workers from the KMA construction company at one of the construction sites. KMA Constructions

The company KMA Construcciones has confirmed this Friday afternoon that the 19 workers who had been kidnapped this morning by armed men have already been released. “We celebrate that our workers are free and can return to their homes with their families,” the company said in a statement. The employees were detained for more than eight hours in an area with the presence of the ELN guerrilla and FARC dissidents. The forced retention occurred at eight in the morning while the employees were paving the road that leads from the municipality of Convención to Ocaña, in the Catatumbo area, in Norte de Santander.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, the retained workers are from the municipalities of Convención, Teorama and Ocaña. “Some of them were dump truck drivers, another was an operator of one of the machines and the rest were road workers. They are humble peasants who have nothing to do with the public order problems in the area,” a social leader from the region explained to El Tiempo.

In a morning press release, the company had explained that armed men also took away the machinery assigned to the Transversal del Catatumbo project. “At the moment we are verifying the number of workers and machinery retained, but it is estimated that approximately 19 employees are kidnapped,” reads the document released by KMA.

However, the Mayor of the municipality of Convención, Dimar Barbosa, told Caracol Radio that the kidnapping had only involved four workers from the KMA firm: “This is very unfortunate because what we all want most in Convención is to see the road paved to Ocaña and this hurts us enormously”. Julián David Monsalve, commander in charge of the Ocaña Police District, explained to RCN Radio that they were verifying the illegal retention of an engineer, two social workers and a machine operator, who are working on the recovery of the road.

In this area of ​​Norte de Santander there is a strong presence of the ELN guerrilla and the FARC dissidents. The authorities have not yet confirmed which of these armed groups is responsible for the kidnapping. If it is confirmed that it was the ELN, this would be the second kidnapping committed by the guerrillas in just three days of truce agreed with the government of Gustavo Petro. The first, which occurred this Wednesday in Arauca, was against Karina Ramírez Chitiva, an Army sergeant, and her two children.

These facts are related to the declarations of the ELN’s chief negotiator, Pablo Beltrán, who, in the midst of announcing the ceasefire with the Government, affirmed that extortion and kidnapping were not part of the agreement. “The ELN’s financial operations began to be discussed here, but that discussion did not end. They are going to continue discussing, they did not enter into these protocols, it is hoped that later they will,” Beltrán said a few weeks ago in Havana, after the closing of the third cycle of negotiations. The ELN’s finances, he added, include “taxes” and “withholdings,” as the rebels often refer to kidnappings.

The KMA company also denounced that since June the project staff have suffered threats. “On June 13, we requested the suspension of the contract for the Transversal del Catatumbo highway, taking into account threats and serious disturbance of public order in the area of ​​influence of the project.”

According to KMA, on June 23, the inspectorate said that there was no merit for the suspension of the contract. “In this regard, no communication was received from Invías. On July 7, prior to the events, a communication was sent to Invías reiterating, once again, the need to suspend the contract immediately, taking into account the threats”. Finally, the company called for the necessary security conditions to be guaranteed “to carry out the projects throughout the country. “We express deep solidarity with our workers and their families and hope for their prompt release and return to their homes.”

