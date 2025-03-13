The constitutional tomb the reform of the regulation of the Senate with which the PP delayed the amnesty

The Constitutional Court has lying in a judgment the reform of the regulation of the Senate with which the Popular Party sought to delay as much as possible the entry into force of the Amnesty Law. The decision, which has had against the vote of three conservative magistrates, explains that the maneuver of Alberto Núñez Feijóo so that the table of the Upper House could decide whether the rule was processed of emergency or by the usual, slower channels, goes against what the Constitution itself establishes on this type of deadline.

The reform of the Senate Regulation was launched at the end of 2023, after the PSOE and Junts agreements to make Pedro Sánchez president of the Government include the processing of an amnesty law to forgive the crimes related to the 2017 Catalan sovereignty proc Vigor of the law.

The modification that the Constitutional now grave allowed the table to decide whether a proposition of the law arrived from the Congress should be urgently processed in 20 days or ordinary in two months. That possibility of doing so mandatory in 20 days, after the reform, was restricted to the bills, leaving the processing of the amnesty at the mercy of the table criteria.

The Constitutional understands that this modification goes against what the Constitution specifically marks in its article 90.3: “The period of two months will be reduced to the twenty calendar days in the projects declared urgent by the Government or by the Congress of Deputies.” That, according to the Court of Guarantees, includes “both the projects and the propositions of law declared urgent by the Government or the Congress of Deputies.”

The Senate, the Constitutional now recalls, is a “second reading chamber” against the “preeminent role” that Congress has in the legislative activity of the country. When the Constitution speaks of “projects,” he adds, he must include “both projects and law propositions approved by the Congress of Deputies.”