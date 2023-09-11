The rapporteur of the ruling and the Prosecutor’s Office of the Constitutional Court have opposed the review of the null votes from the 23-J elections in Madrid that were claimed by the PSOE, which aspired to recover a seat that they see as key to the tight investiture vote of Pedro Sánchez. The speaker, Judge Laura Díaz, will position herself in favor of dismissing the socialists’ appeal. The Constitutional prosecutors also adopt this position, contrary to that defended by the representatives of the public ministry when the case was in the Supreme Court. In that case, the Prosecutor’s Office considered “reasonable” the request of the socialists to review the null votes “given the closeness of the electoral result”, due to the “narrow margin of votes” – 1,323 ballots – with which the last seat in Madrid. If a recount finally took place and the seat at stake passed from the hands of the PP to those of the PSOE, Sánchez would have a somewhat easier investiture because he would no longer need the vote in favor of Junts but only his abstention.

This Monday the guarantee body has refused to remove the speaker from the case, as requested by the PP. The popular ones argued that the fact that she had held a position in La Moncloa as an advisor to the Ministry of the Presidency questioned Díez’s impartiality, something that, according to the court, “has no relation.” The court adheres to its recent doctrine that the track record of the judges is not only not a reason to doubt their impartiality, but is one of the reasons why each of them is chosen, based on their experiences and trajectory.

In substance, the draft resolution of the Constitutional Court – prepared by Díez, who is part of the progressive sector, the majority in the court – maintains that the endorsement of the PSOE challenge would break the “principle of proportionality” between the objective pursued – to establish without doubt the will of the voters—and the claimed means to achieve it: reiterate the scrutiny of the null votes, which has already been carried out with all the guarantees.

On the other hand, the text of the presentation highlights the importance of preserving “immediacy in knowing the results” of an election, because it is a right of citizens and “a legal asset to protect.” The text also warns of the risk that would entail now opening the door to a questioning of the electoral results that could become generalized, making a review procedure “ordinary” without allegation of specific causes, which is not provided for in the organic law. of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG).

The Constitutional Court plans to meet this Tuesday to deliberate on the substance of the matter, that is, whether to accept or reject a new scrutiny of those 30,000 null votes that were in Madrid. Once Díez’s challenge is rejected, the decision on the PSOE’s appeal will correspond to the Second Chamber of the Constitutional Court, made up of two conservative judges – César Tolosa and Enrique Arnaldo – and four progressive judges – Ramón Sáez, María Luisa Balaguer, Laura Díez and the president, Inmaculada Montalbán.

The Constitutional prosecutors speak out against the review of null votes, citing a ruling from the court, which in 2015 held that to authorize a new count there must be some concrete suspicion that errors or irregularities may have occurred in the initial count. The public ministry affirms that “said doctrine does not allow recognizing the existence of an unconditional right, based on the mere expressed will of the interested parties, to the review by the Electoral Boards of the votes declared null and not protested.” Nor is it possible, in the opinion of the prosecutors, to maintain that such an alleged right “is part of the essential content of the fundamental right to access representative public positions under conditions of equality,” included in Article 23 of the Constitution. For these reasons, the Prosecutor’s Office understands that the ruling of the Electoral Board and the Supreme Court “did not violate the aforementioned fundamental right” when they refused to review the count.

The impartiality of the reporting judge

With respect to the PP’s claim, which asked that Judge Laura Díez, belonging to the progressive sector, be removed from the case because she was general director of Constitutional Affairs of the Government of Pedro Sánchez before entering the court, the Constitutional Court has estimated that “the alleged facts are unrelated”, so “they are not susceptible to integrating the cause of recusal” invoked by the popular. The PP considered that this circumstance implied that said judge—who, in addition, is responsible for preparing the presentation or draft resolution—had a direct or indirect interest in the case.