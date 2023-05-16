The Constitutional has ruled out including in the agenda for the next day 22 the resources of the former presidents of the Junta de Andalucía Manuel Chaves and José Antonio Griñán against the sentence that condemned them for the case of the ERE. The court has considered that it is more appropriate to place them on the agenda of its Second Chamber after the electoral campaign for the regional and municipal elections of 28-M. Along with the two aforementioned resources, those presented by Magdalena Álvarez and Antonio Fernández García, respectively former Ministers of Economy and Employment of the Andalusian Government, will also be seen in a call after this date.

Last week the guarantee body contemplated the possibility that the appeals presented were already included in the agenda of the meeting that will be held on the 22nd by the Second Chamber, the one in charge of settling the matter, although it is taken for granted that the petition will end up being doomed to plenary. In principle, the first decision on appeals for amparo is taken by a section of the court, which is made up of three magistrates. The challenges to the ERE ruling, however, passed into the hands of the entire Second Chamber, made up of six magistrates, because according to sources from the Constitutional Court itself, in the corresponding section there was no unanimity to admit them for processing.

Once the resources passed into the hands of the Second Chamber, it was included that the deliberation on the four mentioned resources was in the last week of May. However, that first decision has been changed to avoid any speculation about the coincidence of dates between the treatment of this case by the Constitutional Court and the final stretch of the campaign for the municipal and regional elections on May 28.

The court will decide in the first instance on the admission or not for processing of the four amparo remedies mentioned. Sources from the High Court indicate that its priority —when there are other challenges from the rest of those convicted by the case of the ERE— derives from the order in which the amparo petitions are filed. On the other hand, Griñán’s appeal is accompanied by a request for a very precautionary measure consisting in postponing his possible imprisonment, in view of the medical treatment he is receiving for the cancer he suffers from. On this point, the result of the report that the coroner of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Seville has to make will be known in the coming days. In any case, the plan is for the court to rule first on whether or not to admit the amparo petition for processing and, at a later time, decide on the very precautionary measure, after opening a period for the parties to rule on this matter. person parts.