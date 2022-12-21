The Plenary of the Constitutional Court (TC) has dismissed tonight, by six votes to five, the appeal presented by the Senate to lift the precautionary suspension agreed on Monday by the court of guarantees of the processing of the judicial reform of the PSOE and United We Can, whose final vote was scheduled for this Thursday in the Senate. A petition that the TC Prosecutor’s Office supported due to the “danger” it poses to the rights of senators and the normal functioning of the Legislative Branch.

The conservative majority of the plenary session, with three of its members whose mandate expired since June, reiterated with the dismissal of the Senate’s appeal the arguments that led it to make the decision last Monday: it is a “relevant issue that generates social repercussions ” and that, in addition, it has “general political consequences”, for which the suspensive nature of the processing of these laws and the vote on the reform of the TC is maintained. The five progressive magistrates, one of them whose mandate has also expired, announced a particular vote against this resolution.

The president of the guarantee court, Pedro González-Trevijano, met the collegiate body again 48 hours after, by six votes to five, he admitted the Popular Party’s appeal for protection against this legislative initiative and agreed to apply the very precautionary measures requested by this parliamentary group. This meant the provisional stoppage of the processing of the two challenged amendments in the Senate and the veto of their vote, once the process was approved by Congress before the TC resolved.

Challenges



The novelty is that, before entering the deliberation of the Senate’s appeal this Wednesday, the TC Prosecutor’s Office, which is already part of the procedure, sent a letter to the plenary session to open a challenge against two magistrates, President González -Trevijano and Antonio Narváez, both from the conservative sector and with their mandate expired since June. The request was also reiterated by Unidas Podemos, after the plenary agreed on Monday not to deal with it for procedural reasons. However, the conservative majority stressed that the applicants currently lack legitimacy “because the legal-procedural relationship has not been established.”

The plenary session this Wednesday came after the Upper House had requested to lift the precautionary measures. He requested the pronunciation of the court of guarantees before the debate and vote on the bill to reform the Penal Code, which, in addition to the reduction of embezzlement and the repeal of sedition, included via amendments the express reform of organic laws of the Judiciary and the Constitutional Court to unblock the appointment and arrival of the new magistrates to the TC.

A modification that has nothing to do with the legislative initiative presented, according to the PP, since it violates the right to political participation of its parliamentarians, the basic reason for the subsequent admission of its appeal before the Constitutional Court. Complying with this decision, the Senate Bureau already agreed on Tuesday to remove from the text that will be voted on this Thursday the provisions affected by the precautionary suspension.

“Maximum Severity Disturbance”



In her 11-page letter to which this newspaper has had access, the lawyer for the Cortes Generales, Isabel María Abellán, director of the legal department of the Senate General Secretariat, considered that it is urgent to lift this suspension, “an unprecedented and of the utmost importance”, due to the “irreparable” loss that it causes “defenseless” senators, who are being prevented from exercising their rights in a preventive manner before even debating and voting.

The lawyer affirmed that the decreed stoppage is “extemporaneous”, since the Constitutional Court should have adopted its decision at the time that the bill was being processed in Congress, before its vote by the plenary on 15 December. December. “But he did not do it” – she points out – despite the “exceptional urgency” that the aforementioned very precautionary measure establishes as an enabling assumption.

In the same way, he criticized the reasons alleged by the appellant, the PP, that the rights of their parliamentarians are violated when Congress has already voted to process it. For this reason, he maintained that any hypothetical damage should have already been seen in a sentence. Otherwise, as has happened, there have been suspensive effects equivalent to those of the previous appeal of unconstitutionality against the laws, repealed in 1985.

In short, the lawyer explained that the Constitutional decision “causes a disturbance of the utmost seriousness” to a constitutionally protected interest, such as the fact that the Legislative Power can fully exercise its functions, without undue interference. “This is a disproportionate action”, which is in contradiction with the doctrine followed so far, since it also advances a decision on the merits of the matter: the possible violation of fundamental rights.

Finally, he warned of future consequences by constituting a precedent with “unpredictable consequences”, since the possibility that the amparo remedy could be used as a means to “disturb” the exercise of the legislative function of the Cortes anticipates a scenario in which a court can intervene in real time in parliamentary activity.