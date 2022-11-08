On April 28 of this year, the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presented to the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies of the Congress of the Union, an initiative in which he proposes to reform articles 35, 41, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 60, 63, 73, 99, 105, 11O, 111, 115, 116 and 122 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States.

The alleged objectives pursued with the aforementioned initiative are: to provide the country with an electoral system that provides security, respect for voting, honesty and legality; erect honest and impartial administrative and jurisdictional authorities that stay out of the power struggle; guarantee political freedom for all citizens, without censorship; build a national environment in which independent parties and candidates have guarantees for their free participation in the struggle for political power; form a single national electoral mechanism with single administrative and judicial institutions, under the principle of republican austerity; elect by secret, direct and universal vote the highest administrative and jurisdictional electoral authorities, by postulation of candidacies in charge of the powers of the Union; elect both chambers of the Congress of the Union by voting in each of the states, using the method of lists postulated by the parties and independent candidates. Affirming that it is the most plural proportional representation mechanism that has been proposed in the history of the Mexican political system; thereby eliminating 200 federal deputies and 32 senators so that the number of members of the Chamber of Deputies remains at 300 and that of the Senate at 96; and that in the states and municipalities, the Congresses and the city councils would be governed by the same principle of lists, postulated in a single demarcation that would cover the entire territory of the respective state or municipality and, limit the financing of political parties only for expenses electoral campaign, as well as suppress the so-called ordinary financing that is delivered monthly each year; and at the same time, regulate the contributions of people to the parties and the use of such resources by them.

With these arguments, said initiative proposes to eliminate public financing for political parties, with respect to their ordinary activities and proposes that said expenses be covered through the financing of their sympathizers and militants. It is about reducing the “high” cost that political parties represent to the public treasury, and forcing them to become self-sustaining institutions.

Likewise, it is proposed to maintain the current formula for the distribution of public financing to political parties; however, said resources, if the initiative is approved in its terms, will be delivered only during campaign times. This represents a decrease of more than 66% of public financing compared to what is currently spent. This is due to the need for our party system not to generate unjustified or inconsistent costs.

At the local level they also intend to eliminate plurinominal deputations. In Sinaloa there would only be 19 seats left.

The same would happen with the regidurías in the municipalities of the whole country. In such a way that one regiduría would correspond to the municipalities whose population is less than 60,000 inhabitants; three regidurías to the municipalities whose population is greater than 60,000 and less than 370,000 inhabitants; up to five regidurías to the municipalities whose population is greater than 370,000 and less than 690,000 inhabitants; up to seven regidurías to the municipalities whose population is greater than 690,000 and less than 1 million 10,000 inhabitants and, up to nine regidurías would correspond to the municipalities whose population is greater than 1 million 10,000 inhabitants

Finally, if the aforementioned initiative is approved in its terms, the National Electoral Institute (INE) would disappear to be replaced by the National Institute of Elections and Consultations (INEC).