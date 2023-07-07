Headquarters of the Constitutional Court, in Madrid. Aitor Sol

The Constitutional Court has annulled the dismissal of the director of a branch of the Banque Chaabi du Marroc in Madrid, considering that the real reason for the termination of his contract — having attended a certain demonstration — violated the right to ideological freedom of said executive , in connection with those of assembly and demonstration. The court considers that the dismissal was due to the fact that the manager “actively” took part in a mobilization in defense of the citizens of the Rif Valley, in which the political situation of that region within the Kingdom of Morocco was denounced.

At first, the dismissal was qualified as null by the Social Court Number 27 of Madrid, a sentence later revoked by the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM). This second instance considered that the termination of the contract was admissible, as there had been “transgression of contractual good faith and breach of trust.” Such circumstances were appreciated “as the worker made improper use of the company’s image and media on social networks by publishing photographs taken in his office with superimposed political messages.”

The Second Chamber of the Constitutional Court, however, has annulled the decision of the Madrid Supreme Court, considering that the dismissal was related to the executive’s participation in the aforementioned demonstration. The company, on the other hand, claimed that the reason was the use of corporate images on the social network. In any case, said use was only discovered as a result of an investigation opened after the plaintiff’s participation in the protest, on June 2, 2017. The court has also taken into account that another employee was immediately fired after participating in the protest. same act.

The judgment – for which Judge César Tolosa, from the conservative sector, has been a rapporteur – also stresses that the defendant entity did not comply “with the burden of proof that weighed on it, by not demonstrating that the real reasons for its decision were unrelated to the motive discriminatory denounced”. The ruling emphasizes the need for judicial bodies to preserve the necessary balance between the worker’s obligations based on his employment contract and “the scope of his constitutional rights and freedoms.” The court recalls in this regard the “pre-eminent position” of such rights in the legal system.

The Constitutional, in any case, warns that the right to ideological freedom may be subject to “restrictions” when the worker provides services in companies of “ideological tendency.” And he gives as an example the case of private educational centers that have a defined ideology. Therefore, the ruling takes advantage of this specific case to make it clear that when a “teaching activity is hostile or contrary to the ideology of a teaching center” is carried out, the dismissal of the worker accused of such conduct may be justified if it is proven. “the open or underhanded attack” to that ideology.

The ruling also qualifies that, even in cases where corporate interference in the exercise of the right to ideological freedom may be justified, this interference “cannot be unlimited.” And he explains it by stating that the simple disagreement of a worker with respect to such ideas cannot be cause for dismissal “if it has not been externalized or revealed in some of the educational activities of the center.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Once all this doctrine has been applied to the case under trial, the court considers that the judgment of the Superior Court of Madrid violated the fundamental rights of the plaintiff. He reasons it by explaining that the appealed ruling “did not comply with the requirements of the constitutional doctrine on the distribution of the burden of proof in the cases in which the existence of evidence of violation of fundamental rights by the worker in the action is invoked and accredited.” business”. When it ruled in favor of the company, therefore, the Social Chamber of the Madrid Supreme Court “not only did not repair but also damaged” the appellant’s right to ideological freedom —established in article 16.1 of the Constitution—, in connection “with those other rights that are also the channel of the participatory democratic principle” such as those of freedom of expression and assembly, respectively provided for in articles 20.1 and 21 of the constitutional text.