The Constitutional paralyzes the repeal of the Cantabria Historical Memory Law approved by PP and Vox

The Plenary of the Constitutional Court has admitted the appeal for unconstitutionality promoted by the Government of Spain against the repeal of the Law of Historical and Democratic Memory of Cantabria that approved in the regional Parliament the PP and Vox

The Constitutional has suspended the validity and application of the law challenged by the State through the filing of an appeal on February 12, 2025, claiming that the norm could violate articles 10 and 15 of the Constitution by the repeal of the legal statute of the victims.

He also maintains that the decision of the Cantabrian Parliament, with the votes of the Popular Party and the essential support of the extreme right, could be “contrary to the constitutional order of competence distribution” and “to the principles of collaboration and cooperation.”

The Council of Ministers gave the green light just two weeks ago to this appeal of unconstitutionality that now serves the TC against the repeal of the Law of Historical and Democratic Memory of Cantabria that carried out last November and Vox last November.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez challenged the revocation of the norm that was approved during the last legislature by the Bipartite PRC-PSOE and that three months ago the Executive chaired by María José Sáenz de Buruaga (PP) knocked out of the hand of the formation of the extreme right, surrounded by citizen protests organized by the memorialist associations, social groups and political parties.

In fact, since both formations made public their intentions to repeal the law until they were finally consummated a year passed in which a platform form was established that expressed on numerous occasions its rejection of the suppression of the law. In this sense, concentrations, demonstrations and direct actions occurred, such as the ‘Memory Routes’, by the hand of this group, the Memory and Democracy platform of Cantabria, consisting of almost a hundred organizations and under the motto ‘without memory there is no future’.

Exhumations as archaeological remains

Last week, the Government of Cantabria stated that the exhumations of the remains of the victims of the reprisals of the dictatorship are managed through the Cantabria Cultural Heritage Law, with the same procedure that is used to recover the archaeological and paleontological remains, by means of a decree to regulate the opening of common graves published in the Official Gazette of Cantabria (BOC).

That was the solution established by the Cantabrian Executive of the Popular Party after having repealed in November last year the Law of Historical and Democratic Memory of Cantabria with Vox’s votes. In this text, among other issues, the protocol to follow was regulated so that the families of the victims of the Civil War and the Franco dictatorship could recover the remains of their loved ones.

Precisely, the Government of Spain justified part of its appeal in which the Cantabrian Law “does not make a technical or aseptic repeal of the autonomous legislation of democratic memory, but also eliminates all the forecasts of the Law of Autonomous Democratic Memory, completely repeals the legal statute of the victims, as well as the collaboration forecasts that allowed the effective application of the state law”. “Consequently, this block repealed under the fulfillment of the Democratic Memory Law,” denounced the spokeswoman for the Central Executive, Pilar Alegría (PSOE).