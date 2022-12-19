The Plenary of the Constitutional Court (TC), meeting since 10 in the morning this Monday, has rejected by six votes to five the recusals requested by the PSOE and Unidas Podemos to remove President Pedro González-Trevijano and Judge Antonio Narváez, according to legal sources. This decision represents a blow to the Government’s attempt to postpone the decision of the court of guarantees on the admission to process of the amparo appeal filed by the PP against the reform promoted by the Executive to unblock the renewal of the TC.

The recusals of both magistrates was the trick of the two parties in the Government to buy time and reach the vote of the plenary session of the Senate next Thursday. The reason alleged by socialists and purples was that González-Trevijano and Narváez had a “direct interest” in not renewing the TC, since both have had their mandate expired since June and should be replaced by the two magistrates chosen by the Executive: the former Minister of Justice Juan Carlos Campo and the exalted office of Moncloa Laura Díez.

With this idea on the table, the five magistrates of the progressive block have made a legal defense of this thesis in the plenary session this afternoon. They have warned of the risks that were run if they did not deviate from the processing of the open procedure. To do this, they have shielded themselves from the doctrine of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which states that, before adopting any decision, the composition of the court must be examined to comply with the requirement of the appearance of impartiality of its members.

For its part, the conservative sector, the majority with six magistrates, has defended that there are currently four of its members whose mandate has expired, in addition to González-Trevijano and Narváez, Vice President Juan Antonio Xiol (progressive) and magistrate Santiago Martínez -Vares (conservative). In this way, the recusals would also affect these two members because they are of the same consideration as the first, this bloc has alleged.

In addition, it has warned that if the four of them depart, the plenary session would lose the necessary quorum to continue to be held, since a minimum of eight magistrates is required to resolve. In any case, the thesis has won that the challenges have been requested by two parliamentary groups that lack legitimacy in the procedure of the appeal for amparo silver by the PP and the decision on the very precautionary measures claimed by this party to suspend the processing of reform.