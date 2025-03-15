The Constitutional evidences the PP maneuvers to instrumentalize the Senate

The Constitutional has annulled this week the reform of the regulation of the Senate with which the Popular Party delayed almost two months the entry into force of the Amnesty Law. A sentence that Eldiario.es has been able to examine and that, above all, reproaches Alberto Núñez Feijóo who have sought to break the balance established by the Constitution between Congress and Senate, forcing a leading role of the Upper House that does not recognize the laws. The last movement of the party has been to raise a new reform that deepens even more in that regard with the aim of converting the Senate into an body of opposition to the government.

The PP wants to reform the Senate to make it a permanent opposition body to Pedro Sánchez

The reform was launched in November 2023. Two days were missing for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez as president of the Government after the July elections, but the details of the agreements were already known: the price of the support of Junts was an amnesty law to forgive the crimes related to the Catalan independence process.

The polls had not given enough power to the PP in the Congress to block the norm, but an absolute majority in the Senate that launched to instrumentalize to at least slow down its processing: to modify the regulation and give the upper house the power to remove the urgency character to the legal initiative to be processed in two months instead of in a few days. “Why can the PSOE do whatever you want when you want, and the PP cannot modify the regulation to improve legislative processing?” Senator Eloy Suárez said. “They try to create a government in the shadow, said Carla Antonelli, of more Madrid.

The PSOE presented a resource in which he accused the PP of undertaking an unconstitutionality based on the “interested redefinition” of the role that the Constitution gives to the Senate. Some arguments supported by the State Advocacy: “It involves a violation of legislative powers.” The lawyer of the General Courts, however, defended the reform by ensuring that there is a “constitutional lagoon” that the PP could complete with a change in the regulations of the Chamber.

The Plenary of the Constitutional, by majority, has decided to knock down the regulations with a double argument. First, explaining that the Constitution, above any parliamentary regulation, gives priority to the deadlines imposed by the Government or Congress, whether the usual two months or 20 days of emergency, without the Senate being able to interfere declaring or withdrawing the urgency character. That, says the plenary examining the literalness of the text, covers “both the projects and the propositions of law declared urgent by the Government or the Congress of Deputies.”

The approved sentence explains that the measure of the PP aimed to skip the “bicameral design designed by the Constitution” and give the Senate, in short, more presence than in the process of processing a law above “the preeminence of the Congress of Deputies on the Senate, which acts as a chamber of second reading”. The Congress has “priority” in the legislative processes and the decision of the Congress to declare urgent a rule is “binding for the Senate.”

Faced with this majority criterion, three magistrates of the conservative sector are developing a particular vote in which they align with the theses of the lawyer of the Cortes. They understand, according to sources from the Court of Guarantees, that the presumption of constitutionality of the reform should have prevailed in this ambiguity in the term “project.”

A new reform for the Senate

The Popular Party has revealed its intention to continue modifying the regulation of the Upper House to make it another element of the opposition to the central executive and, in practice, equate its legislative weight to that of the Congress of Deputies, where it is the majority parliamentary group but cannot apply the roller that the polls provided for the Senate in the last general elections.

It is a second broader reform and that covers many more regulatory issues: from the incompatibilities of senators to the control sessions to the government or even interfere in the processing of laws in Congress.

The reforms related to the control sessions to the government are the most relevant of the modification raised by the PP, since it aims to force the president to appear in the Senate “at least once a month.” Something that does not contemplate the regulations of the Congress, where the President appears three weeks a month, except exceptions.

It also raises the possibility that senators may raise a “conflict of attributions” with Congress if they consider that the processing of a proposal of law is “unjustified.” Those of Alberto Núñez Feijóo try to prevent Congress from expanding the deadlines to present amendments to the laws that come from the Senate and that the government fears that they can get ahead in a congress where the majorities are much more liquid.