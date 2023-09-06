An operator moves ballot boxes the day before the general elections on July 23. Alejandro Garcia (EFE)

The Constitutional Court has admitted the PSOE’s electoral appeal for processing to study whether the count of invalid votes registered in the 23-J elections in Madrid should be reviewed. The decision has been taken by four votes to two, the first belonging to the progressive sector and the second to the conservative group. The decision on the merits of the matter – that is, on whether a new count of the more than 30,000 invalid votes in the Madrid constituency should be carried out – will be adopted at the meeting that the Second Section of the court will hold next Monday. The PSOE’s appeal will be added to the agenda of the meeting that said Section will hold on the 11th, on the day prior to the plenary session of the court that will begin next Tuesday, the first after the August break.

The debate on whether the PSOE’s appeal should be admitted or not has focused on the degree of demand that can be imposed on the reasons for the repetition of the recount, to agree to it being carried out. For the magistrates of the Second Section belonging to the current progressive majority of the Constitutional Court —Inmaculada Montalbán, Laura Díez, María Luisa Balaguer and Ramón Sáez— the appellant party cannot be required to allege excessively specific or assessed reasons in order to repeat the scrutiny.

For these magistrates, the fact that a relatively small difference in votes between the PP and the PSOE appeared in the recount, a difference that was 1,700 votes in the allocation of the last seat. The political relevance of the matter resides in the fact that if that position in Congress changed hands and passed from the PP to the PSOE, the latter party would only have the abstention of Junts, and not his favorable vote, to obtain the investiture of the president now in functions, Pedro Sánchez, provided that there were no changes in the rest of the parliamentary support that the Government already had during the last legislature.

Judges Arnaldo and Tolosa, in turn, consider that the appellants have not given compelling reasons for the recount of votes declared invalid in Madrid on 23-J to be reviewed. Arnaldo has announced a particular vote in writing. Tolosa has voted against the admission for processing but has renounced joining the arguments of his discrepancy to the resolution. In the course of the debate, reference was made to the precedent of a ruling by the Constitutional itself that denied a review of the scrutiny requested by the IU in an election in which its ballots were printed in a different color from those of the rest of the political forces.

By the aforementioned majority of four votes to two, in the Second Section the criterion that the PSOE appeal “has special constitutional significance because the matter raised transcends the specific case by raising a legal issue of relevant and general social or economic repercussion” has prospered. ”. On the other hand, the approved order considers that the appeal may give the court an opportunity “to clarify or change its doctrine, as a consequence of the emergence of new social realities.”

