The Constitutional Court (TC) has accepted for processing the appeal filed by more than 50 PP senators against the Parity Law that prevents the Senate from vetoing the budget stability and public debt objectives agreed upon by the Council of Ministers and that had already been implemented. submitted by Congress.

The Parity Law, which was approved in August, focuses on guaranteeing the equal presence of men and women in governments, companies, political parties and all types of organizations. However, in its third transitional provision it modifies the Organic Law of Budgetary Stability and Financial Sustainability so that if the Senate vetoes these objectives, they return to the Plenary Session of Congress to undergo a new vote, being approved by a simple majority, without the need to start a new procedure.

Until then, if the Senate rejected the budget stability and public debt objectives, the Government had a period of one month to submit a new agreement.

It should be remembered that, currently, the PP has a majority in the Senate.

The popular group alleges in its appeal that this provision violates the fundamental rights to the exercise of representative office in accordance with the law of parliamentarians (article 23.2 of the Constitution) and political representation of citizens (article 23.1).