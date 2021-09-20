The Constitutional Court has admitted to processing the appeals presented by the PP and Vox against the decree-law of the riders, by which the companies that hire them are obliged to guarantee the recognition of their labor rights. The appeals were presented at the end of July and are based on the alleged non-existence of a reason of urgent necessity that justifies legislating on this matter by means of the decree-law.

Over the last few months, the Constitutional Court has substantially raised the bar regarding the admission of the criterion of urgency in various decree-laws, with the consequence of annulling them. The court’s tendency is very clear, supported by the conservative majority in the institution. This factor has fed in parallel various internal confrontations, translated into individual votes against judgments on controversial matters, linked in particular to government appointments that the Constitutional Court did not consider made for urgent reasons, such as that of former vice president Pablo Iglesias for the governing body of the Center National Intelligence (CNI) or that of Rosa María Mateo at the head of RTVE.

In the case of ridersFor now, the Constitutional Court has limited itself to admitting for processing “the unconstitutionality appeals presented by more than 50 deputies of the Vox Parliamentary Group and more than 50 deputies of the Popular Parliamentary Group against Decree-Law 9/2021, of May 11” . This decree “modifies the revised text of the Workers’ Statute Law approved by Royal Legislative Decree 2/2015, of October 23, to guarantee the labor rights of people dedicated to distribution in the field of digital platforms.” The Constitutional Court has highlighted from the outset regarding the reasons for the challenge – although without referring to the aforementioned precedents – that the appellants consider that the challenged norm lacks the enabling budget of art. 86.1 CE referred to the extraordinary and urgent need.

The decree-law of the riders it was validated by Congress with 195 votes in favor, 151 against and 2 abstentions. The PSOE, Unidas Podemos, ERC, PNV, EH-Bildu, Junts, PDeCAT, CUP, Más País-Equo, Compromís and Nueva Canarias voted in favor. In turn, PP, Vox, Ciudadanos, UPN and Foro Asturias voted against, while the BNG abstained.

The text granted legal status to the agreement reached on March 10 between the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy, the unions CC OO and UGT and the employers’ CEOE and Cepyme. The norm was defended in Congress by the Second Vice President and Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, who stated in relation to the labor guarantees of the riders that “it would not occur to anyone to be able to choose between being employed or self-employed in a factory or a business”, adding that this “would mean the disappearance of the labor norm with all its consequences.” The Minister of Labor also said that a provision of services “will always be labor if there is dependency, whatever the way it is manifested,” something established by the Supreme Court in its ruling last September to unify doctrine.

For the PP, in turn, the deputy Diego Movellán intervened, who argued that said legislation requires “greater debate and consensus”, because the approved decree-law reflected “more ideology than content” and that its purpose responded to the interest of the Government of “Make life impossible for the self-employed”. In turn, the deputy of Vox Juan José Aizcorbe explained that his appeal was due to the fact that “the Government it has made an abusive use of article 86 of the Constitution and has usurped the Chamber’s function of legislating, using the figure of the royal decree law, which is exceptional, without being justified ”.

In this sense, the appeal presented by Vox argues that “the extraordinary and urgent need referred to in art. 86.1 of the Constitution supposes a requirement or enabling budget of inexcusable concurrence so that the Government can dictate norms with the force of law “, so this condition” stands as an authentic legal limit of government action. ” The challenge adds with quotes from the jurisprudence of the Constitutional itself that the necessary appreciation of the urgent need “is not, in any way, a clause or expression devoid of meaning within which the logical margin of political appreciation of the Government moves freely without any restriction, but, on the contrary, the verification of a legal limit ”.

Previously, in judgments of 2020 and 2021, the Supreme Court had recognized labor rights to the riders. On May 26, the IV or Social Chamber supported the employment of the riders of Deliveroo, by dismissing an appeal by the company against a sentence of January 2020 in which more than 530 of its Madrid delivery men were already classified as “false self-employed.” The court also qualified a Glovo dealer in this way last year and, relying on that same order, established in the new resolution that the riders of Deliveroo are employed.