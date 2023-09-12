The Constitutional Court has unanimously rejected the count of null votes in Madrid that the PSOE claimed, according to sources from the guarantee body. With this request, the socialists aspired to recover a seat that they see as key to the tight vote for the investiture of Pedro Sánchez. The reason for the rejection is that the court considers that there is no generic right to request this type of recount without alleging specific reasons and only to verify whether the operation was carried out without any error at the time, especially when there are no well-founded suspicions that the final result may be different. In this sense, the Constitutional Court emphasizes that “immediacy” in knowing the vote count “constitutes a good legal thing to protect.” The resolution has been adopted by the Second Chamber, whose composition is four progressive judges and two conservatives.

The speaker, Judge Laura Díez, has ruled in favor of dismissing the socialists’ appeal, as has the Prosecutor’s Office of the Constitutional Court. In both cases, they supported the thesis that there must be specific reasons for demanding a new recount of the annulled votes, since otherwise it would be very likely that claims and repetitions would occur to review the electoral results without the political forces had previously and well-foundedly alleged the existence of specific irregularities.

The Constitutional Court has now clarified its doctrine on claims for electoral recounts, establishing in its ruling that “whoever urges the review of the null votes contained (…) is obliged to base his request on the denunciation of irregularities during the electoral process.” The court adds that “although it is not reasonable to demand in these cases full proof of the alleged irregularities (…) “at least evidence must be invoked.”

Therefore, the Constitutional Court makes it very clear for possible claims in the future that the “review or control of the acts of the electoral procedure” is “conditional” on the person requesting them “complying with this minimum allegation burden.” The ruling emphasizes that “the isolated fact that the count shows a tight difference between the two candidates in contention for the last seat in a constituency cannot be considered, without further consideration, as a valid reason to urge the review of the null votes, “if no signs of irregularity are alleged that call into question the proper observance of the prior guarantees inherent to the electoral process.”

The socialists had requested the examination of the 30,302 invalid votes registered in the province of Madrid because the difference between the result of the PSOE and that of the PP, in the dispute for the last seat, was very small, 1,323 votes. The Supreme Court had already rejected that claim, saying that this small margin was not “sufficient basis for review.” With this resolution, the guarantee body expands its scarce doctrine on this type of conflict, in the sense of demanding that requests for new counts must have a solid basis for the belief that errors have occurred, and not respond only to interest derived from the small number of votes received by one candidate or another.

The Constitutional Court deliberated this Tuesday on the merits of the matter. The decision on the PSOE appeal corresponds to the Second Chamber of the Constitutional Court, made up of two conservative judges – César Tolosa and Enrique Arnaldo – and four progressive judges – Ramón Sáez, María Luisa Balaguer, Laura Díez and the president, Inmaculada Montalbán.

The arguments of the guarantee body

The Constitutional Court considers that there is no “unconditioned right” to demand a review of the count of invalid votes in an election and that to do so it is essential to invoke “at least the indication of the existence of some irregularity in the electoral procedure.” This is how the guarantee body expresses itself to explain the reasons why it has unanimously rejected the appeal presented by the PSOE to have the annulled votes in the 23-J elections in Madrid re-counted, a request based on the possibility of recovering a seat in this constituency, where no specific reasons were previously alleged to question the correctness of the count.

The PSOE claim initially opened a debate in the Constitutional Court. The speaker, Judge Díez, had two contradictory reports on her table, coming from the court’s lawyers. One of them advocated the admission of the appeal for processing because it was considered that the case had “special constitutional significance” and “transcends the specific case by raising a legal question of relevant and general social or economic repercussion.” The other, on the other hand, believed that the appeal should be rejected outright because the court had made it clear in a 2015 ruling that to obtain a new count there must be specific reasons.

The first debate on the admission to processing – after the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office endorsed the PSOE’s claim to “clear any trace of reasonable doubt about the true and exact will of the electoral body” – ended with four votes to two in favor of study the challenge. The progressive sector of the guarantee body considered that the doctrine of the previous ruling needed to be made more precise, and this has meant that the resolution qualifies the importance of the requirement that there be some specific reason to demand the repetition of an electoral recount. In this sense, the new ruling concludes that “whoever urges the review of the null votes is obliged to base his request on the denunciation of irregularities during the electoral process.”

“Indications”

The court adds that “although it is not reasonable to demand in these cases full proof of the alleged irregularity (…) at least evidence of this must be invoked.” Therefore, the use of the review or control mechanisms of the acts of the electoral procedure is “conditional on the legitimate subject who intends to request them to comply with this minimum allegation burden”, something that did not happen with respect to the scrutiny carried out in Madrid, where More than 30,000 votes were declared invalid. In this case, the attribution of the last seat in the Madrid constituency depended on 1,700 votes, the difference between those of the PP and those of the PSOE. Had he fallen on the side of the socialists, for the possible investiture of the current acting president, Pedro Sánchez, the vote of Junts would not have been essential, and the abstention of this parliamentary group would have been sufficient.

The ruling emphasizes on this issue that “the isolated fact that the scrutiny shows an adjusted difference between the two candidates in contention for the last seat in a constituency cannot be considered, without further considerations, as a valid reason to urge the review of the null votes, if no indications of irregularity are alleged that call into question the neat observance of the prior guarantees inherent to the electoral process.” The court thus wanted to heal itself, given the risk of widespread claims in the future without well-founded suspicions of errors or irregularities.

The PSOE request for protection stated that the right to passive suffrage has been violated by the decisions not to access the vote count, taken by the Provincial Electoral Board of Madrid, ratified by the Central Electoral Board and subsequently by the Chamber of the Supreme Court litigation. The challenge considered that “a requirement not expressly contemplated in the law, specifically, the requirement to invoke irregularities in the electoral procedure” was demanded of the PSOE.

The unanimity of the Second Chamber in the ruling – after an admission to proceedings that pitted progressives and conservatives – has been possible because the case has served to clarify the court’s doctrine – as the first of these sectors intended – and not to endorse the claim of the PSOE, to which the second of said blocks was opposed. In fact, the judges of the conservative group Enrique Arnaldo and César Tolosa voted against the admission, and the former already drafted a dissenting vote against the first decision in which he stated that “it is indisputable that the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (LOREG) ) does not recognize a supposed general and unconditional right to review the null votes not protested in the act of the general scrutiny, such as that claimed by the appellant political party in amparo.”

The importance of the ruling handed down now lies in the fact that it clarifies that in order to demand a review of null votes, at least a “minimum allegation burden” must be provided and that the alleged “irregularity in the electoral process does not necessarily have to be proven by means of full proof, but it will be enough to provide evidence about its existence.”