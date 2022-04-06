The Constitutional Court has granted protection to Miquel Iceta, current Minister of Culture, for the veto that the independence parties formulated against his candidacy as regional senator in May 2019. The vote took place this Tuesday and produced a very majority result in favor of the appeal , although the ruling was pending last-minute changes, due to suggestions made during the debate on the text. With its deliberation, the court has overturned the first draft sentence, in which it was proposed to reject the requested parliamentary protection. The modifications negotiated in the last 24 hours have culminated in no votes against the ruling and one concurring vote, that is, in favor of the appeal, but with other arguments.

Iceta had to be a regional senator in order to be elected president of the Senate. The proposal came from the President of the Government himself, Pedro Sánchez, with the idea of ​​facilitating dialogue with the Catalan political forces. However, the opposition of ERC, Junts and the CUP in the Catalan Parliament blocked the way for Iceta, in terms that the court of guarantees has considered harmful to the exercise of his fundamental rights.

The Constitutional Court began deliberation on this matter in a plenary session on March 8, but the draft ruling was not voted on – which initially proposed rejecting the appeal – so that some modifications to the text could be made in exchange. In the discussion of the challenge, it became clear that there was a majority in favor of granting the amparo, with the support of both magistrates from the conservative sector and the progressive sector.

The shared thesis is that the opposition of the pro-independence parties to Iceta’s candidacy entailed a modification of the regional senator’s election system in terms that were detrimental to the rights of the then socialist deputy in the Catalan Parliament. ERC, Junts and the CUP, in turn, explained that the veto was due to the fact that the current Minister of Culture supported in 2017 the suspension of the autonomy of Catalonia through the application of article 155 of the Constitution.

The pro-independence majority forced the vote to be electronic and secret. It was an unprecedented change. On the 29 previous occasions in which the Parliament of Catalonia had elected regional senators, the candidate proposed by the respective parties had been respected. The PSC spokeswoman, Eva Granados, denounced the initiative against the socialist candidate as an attack on her rights to political representation, and those of her constituents. The veto against Iceta prospered by 25 votes in favor of her candidacy, 65 against and 39 abstentions. The socialists and the commons supported the PSC candidate, while the pro-independence bloc spoke out against it and the PP and Ciudadanos abstained.

