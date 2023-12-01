Followers of Alberto Fujimori meet this week at the Barbadillo prison (Lima). SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA (REUTERS)

The alleged release of the former president of Peru, Alberto Fujimori, has shaken the country again. The Constitutional Court issued a five-page resolution that, according to its authorities, allows the orange patriarch, sentenced in 2009 to 25 years for crimes against humanity, to leave the Barbadillo prison in Lima. This is a clarification appeal – a mechanism to clarify a concept or correct an error in the sentences – filed by the Attorney General of the Judiciary and Fujimori’s defense lawyer following a ruling by the TC of March 17, 2022 that restores the effects of a resolution that in 2017 granted a humanitarian pardon to Fujimori.

In April 2022, however, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights ruled that the Peruvian State refrain from executing the provisions of the Constitutional Court. The IACHR is a supranational justice body and Peru is a State party, which is why it has the international obligation to abide by its measure. However, both the president of the TC, Francisco Morales Saravia, and his vice president Luz Pacheco have declared that the release does proceed because “the sentences issued by their institution are things judged and cannot be annulled.”

What’s more, Pacheco assures that failing to comply with the rulings of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights will have no consequences, since only a minority abides by them. “Only 15% of the Court’s rulings are carried out. In other words, States do not comply many times because they consider that this decision exceeds their jurisdiction,” he says. The truth is that the Constitutional Court has transferred all responsibility to the execution judge, Fernando Vicente Fernández Tapia, of the first Preparatory Investigation court of Ica so that he can proceed according to “his powers.” That is, apply the ruling of the TC that grants habeas corpus or follow the guidelines of the IACHR.

Fernández Tapia is in the eye of the storm, and his background does not exactly support it. The judge registers disciplinary sanctions in the Judicial Control Office. One of the most serious occurred in 2016 for allegedly having irregularly released a former member of La Sagrada Casta de Ica, an organization investigated for a string of crimes: homicide, aggravated robbery, illicit association to commit a crime, illegal extraction of aquatic species. and drug trafficking. In 2014, Fernández Tapia was accused of prevarication – a crime attributed to the judge or authority who issues an arbitrary resolution in an administrative or judicial matter knowing that it is contrary to the law – for promoting the filing of the Sánchez Paredes case, a family clan involved in money laundering.

Meanwhile, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, through a statement, reminded the Peruvian State of the validity of its decision not to enforce the release of Alberto Fujimori, who has been determined to be the intellectual author of the Barrios massacres. Altos and La Cantuta during his government in the nineties. What’s more, they have been given until December 6 to send their observations.

On the other hand, the Center for Justice and International Law has criticized the lack of clarity of the Constitutional Court. “He failed to make a clear and definitive statement. The president of the TC spoke in the media and has attempted to clarify this ambiguity, pointing out that ‘the release of Fujimori does proceed’ and that ‘it is up to the authorities of the National Penitentiary Institute to proceed’, but the concrete fact is that this is not stipulated in its resolution.”

