The Constitutional Court has admitted for processing the amparo appeal of the son-in-law of María del Carmen Martínez, the widow of the former president of the Caja de Ahorros del Mediterráneo murdered in Alicante, according to a ruling issued this Tuesday night to which EL has had access COUNTRY. In 2019, a popular jury found the only accused of the crime, Miguel López, one of the victim’s sons-in-law, not guilty, but the Supreme Court ordered a repeat trial a year ago due to a formal defect. The defendant, whose acquittal had been confirmed by the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community, appealed for amparo before the Constitutional Court, understanding that to return to sit on the bench, for reasons beyond his actions, but those of his own defense during the trial, would mean violating his right to the presumption of innocence. The Constitutional Court, by admitting the appeal for processing, understands that the matter has “special constitutional significance.” The repetition of the trial, which was to begin next May 3, is suspended until the amparo is resolved. The guarantee body considers the postponement of the trial to be “exceptional urgency” “since said execution would cause damage that is impossible or very difficult to repair.”

The Provincial Court of Alicante acquitted López, the only accused of the crime, in November 2019. A popular jury did not appreciate any evidence that he had been with his mother-in-law on December 9, 2016, the date on which Martínez was shot twice in the Head into the laundry room of a dealership owned by the Salas. The final sentence indicated that there were no fingerprints or DNA of the suspect at the scene of the crime and that the weapon with which he executed himself was not even found, for which reason López was acquitted and attributed the murder to “an unknown person.”

At the beginning of February, the draw for the 36 jury candidates for the second trial of Miguel López for the crime of his mother-in-law was postponed due to the strike by lawyers from the Administration of Justice.

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá actualización en breve.]