Public security is a state responsibility, which also implies that Moncloa had to coordinate the response to the damage.



03/01/2025



Updated at 05:49h.





Despite the reluctance and fears of the majority of the autonomies to share with the Government what their strategic resources are to face a crisis situation, the Constitutional Court has considered that the preparation of a catalog of critical resources at the national level… .









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only