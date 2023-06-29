The Civil Guard covers a corpse on the Tarajal beach, in February 2014. J. Sanchez

The Constitutional Court is going to take the decision on whether or not to definitively archive the investigation into the El Tarajal tragedy, in which 15 immigrants died while trying to swim to Ceuta. The matter has been dealt with in the fourth section of the court, which has agreed to refer it to the Second Chamber, so that it, in turn, can refer it to the plenary session, given the constitutional relevance of the case and its social interest, given the great debate that caused the events. In the fourth section there was no unanimity regarding the possible admission to processing of the amparo appeal presented and for this reason it was sent to the second room, where according to court sources it is taken for granted that the filter will pass, so that it is admitted and sent. to the plenary, where the case will be studied again to decide if the archive of the investigations and its possible insufficiency have led to a violation of the rights of immigrants.

The amparo appeal that is now going to be admitted for processing was raised by the NGOs Association for Human Rights of Spain (APDHE), the Spanish Commission for Aid to Refugees (CEAR-Refugio) and the Neighborhood Coordinator, who consider that the investigation It was closed falsely and violated the fundamental rights of the immigrants who were trying to reach the Tarajal beach, and of those who survived.

The events occurred on February 6, 2014, the date on which more than 200 immigrants tried to swim to the Ceuta beach and were repelled by 56 Civil Guard agents deployed on the coast, who fired 145 rubber bullets and five cans of smoke. Fifteen of the immigrants, most of them from sub-Saharan Africa, lost their lives. Another 23 members of the group achieved their goal of reaching Ceuta territory, but they were immediately returned to Morocco, in one of what is known as “hot expulsions.”

A judicial investigation was opened on what happened, which has experienced various ups and downs. At first, 16 agents were charged with the alleged crime of reckless homicide, but the case was closed when the judge of the Investigating Court Number 6 of Ceuta concluded that the use made of the material used to repel the attackers was not objectionable. immigrants. The aforementioned NGOs appealed this decision and the Ceuta Court reopened the investigation, which was filed again in 2020. There was a new challenge to the agreement, this time before the Supreme Court, which rejected the appeal filed.

All this allowed the presentation of the request for amparo that will shortly reach the plenary session of the Constitutional Court, which in turn will request new reports on the case, after a first debate in the aforementioned fourth section of the court, where there was no consensus on the admission to appeal process. Said section is made up of three magistrates, María Luisa Balaguer, Ramón Sáez and Enrique Arnaldo. The first two belong to the progressive sector of the guarantee body and the third to the conservative block.

Judges Balaguer and Sáez expressed themselves in favor of admission for processing, and Judge Arnaldo expressed his desire to present a dissenting vote against. To this end, he proposed that the matter be dealt with in the body superior to the aforementioned section, the second room of the court, and so it was agreed. Admission is taken for granted in the court itself, given that the aforementioned room is made up of four progressive and two conservative magistrates.

In addition to Balaguer and Sáez, the magistrates Inmaculada Montalbán, who presides over it, as vice president of the court, and Laura Díez, from the progressive group, are part of this section. And in addition to Arnaldo, magistrate César Tolosa, from the conservative sector, belongs to this room. The referral to the second chamber implies that the decision on admission or not for processing must have the nature of an order, which in turn will allow the magistrate who voted against, Enrique Arnaldo, to present in writing the reasons for his discrepancy, in a personal vote. Court sources estimate that the course followed by the first debate on the case in the guarantee body suggests that there will not be unanimity on the merits of the matter in plenary either.

Along with this first application for protection of the aforementioned NGOs, the Constitutional Court has pending the admission or not for processing of another appeal, presented by relatives of the deceased. In their challenge, they raise not only their opposition to the archiving of the investigations, but also that the necessary measures be adopted so that the mortal remains of the immigrants who lost their lives in the attempt to swim to the Tarajal beach are delivered to them.

The sources consulted in the guarantee court consider that in all probability the two resources will be combined to be processed in a rhythmic manner, given the existing link between the two demands. However, it is not certain that that of the relatives will be admitted for processing, because it has not yet been examined by any section of the court. Some magistrates from the progressive sector are going to propose that the two appeals join as soon as possible, due to their obvious material connection and for reasons of humanity and attention to the families of the deceased.