The president of the Murcian Football Federation, José Miguel Monje Carrillo, along with the heads of fifteen other Spanish football territories, violated the duty of neutrality by signing in 2017 a letter of support to the then president of the Spanish Federation and candidate for the re-election, Ángel María Villar.

This is reflected in the ruling of the Constitutional Court (TC) published yesterday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), in which the appeal for protection presented by these 16 territorial presidents is dismissed, who considered in their appeal that their appeal had been violated. right to freedom of expression and information and the rights of equality and defense.

For the TC, the territorial presidents signed a letter of support for Villar, a candidate for reelection in the Spanish Federation, which highlighted his work, while criticizing the “harassment” that they claimed he had been suffering from Javier Tebas , president of LaLiga.

From this alleged harassment, they added, neither his family nor his friends had been spared, to comment that it was “a demonstration of vileness that has nothing to do with football.” The TC indicates that the appellants cannot allege that their rights were violated, on which they based their request for protection, since when they signed the letter they did not do so in a personal capacity, but in their capacity as territorial presidents.