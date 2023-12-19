Home page politics

Berlin cannot get rid of the stain of the botched election in 2021. The House of Representatives has already been re-elected. Now it's about the federal election.

Karlsruhe – There was pure chaos in the 2021 federal election in Berlin. More than two years after the blundering election, people in Berlin are now finding out whether the result actually stands. The Federal Constitutional Court announced on December 19th (10:00 a.m.) in Karlsruhe, whether and to what extent the election on September 26, 2021 must be repeated. The background is an election audit complaint from the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag. (Ref. 2 BvC 4/23)

Election day was chaotic in many Berlin polling stations: people had to wait a long time and queue, ballot papers were incorrect or missing entirely. Polling stations had to temporarily close or remain open until well after 6 p.m.

Federal Constitutional Court rules on partial repeat of the federal election in Berlin

In 1713, objections were raised to the Bundestag against the federal election in the state of Berlin. In November 2022, the Bundestag decided, with the votes of the traffic light coalition made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP, that the election would be partially repeated. This would affect 327 of the capital's 2,256 electoral districts and 104 of the 1,507 postal voting districts.

From the perspective of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the decision is unlawful, among other things because the Bundestag did not declare the election invalid as a whole in six constituencies that were contested by the Federal Returning Officer. From the perspective of the Union faction, the election would therefore have to be repeated in more electoral districts.

What consequences could a repeat of the federal election in Berlin have?

It cannot be assumed that the balance of power in the Bundestag will completely shift. But a repeat election can have a major impact on the left have. The party slipped to less than five percent in 2021 and was only allowed to return to the Bundestag with parliamentary strength thanks to three direct mandates.

However, Gesine Lötzsch and Gregor Gysi's constituencies are in Berlin. If they were affected by the repetition and one of them lost their mandate, all of the left's mandates would be invalid. The fact that the faction recently dissolved is irrelevant. Third in the group is Sören Pellmann from Leipzig.

When could the 2021 federal election be repeated in Berlin?

There is a deadline of 60 days after the judgment. Returning officer Stephan Bröchler mentioned February 11, 2024 as a possible date some time ago. The conditions for a new ballot have generally been created since the summer. “The state election authorities and districts are prepared,” said Bröchler. But the date is not yet final. The election date must be announced in the official gazette.

Which voting rights apply in the event of a possible repeat of the federal election in Berlin?

Exactly the same thing that applied in the first run of 2021. The Federal Constitutional Court recently ruled that the underlying electoral law reform of 2020 was constitutional. The electoral law has since been reformed again. However, this would not apply to repeat elections.

Elections to the Berlin House of Representatives have already been repeated

Because of the mishaps on September 26, 2021, the Berlin Constitutional Court declared the election to the House of Representatives invalid due to “serious systemic deficiencies” and numerous voting errors. This election was completely repeated on February 12, 2023. In the end, a black-red coalition replaced the three-way alliance of the SPD, the Greens and the Left. (dpa/cs)