The Constitutional Court has begun to rethink its recent doctrine on the possibility of interfering in the work of Parliament. In his second ruling on the educational law known as Celaa law, approved in plenary this week, the court has endorsed the parliamentary process that said educational reform followed, a point that had been challenged by the PP on the grounds that groups allied with the Government had incurred in “an abusive exercise of the right to amendment”.

It is a case similar to the one that last December meant that the court prohibited the voting of two amendments presented by the PSOE and Podemos in the debate on the reform of the Penal Code. Now, in the sentence that rejects by seven votes against four the appeal of the PP against the Celaa law, The guarantee body introduces considerations different from those formulated last December by the Constitutional itself —when it had a conservative majority— to stop the regular parliamentary processing of the law that suppressed sedition and lowered embezzlement.

In this last case, the court considered that it was potentially harmful to the rights of the PP deputies that two amendments were introduced in the bill to reform the Penal Code aimed at expediting the renewal of the Constitution itself, which had been blocked for six months. The appeal of the popular requested that a precautionary measure be adopted so that said amendments were not voted on, and the court agreed to prohibit the debate on such texts. The thesis of the PP was that if they were allowed to be discussed in the chambers, their parliamentarians would be deprived of the opportunity to oppose the changes that were going to be introduced in an initiative that had initially been presented to modify the criminal legislation, not to facilitate the unblocking of the Constitutional

Now, however, when deciding on the appeal of the PP on the Celaa law, The court —currently with a progressive majority— has rejected the thesis that in the debate on educational reform there had been “an abusive exercise of the right of amendment”. The challenge of the popular was based on this point that some of the reforms of the Education Law “were introduced through amendments proposed by the parliamentary groups that support the Government.” The appeal also stated that such groups intended to change “substantially essential aspects of the law, when the amendments should have a subsidiary or incidental nature.”

This argument was the one that was also used last December to interfere in the work of Parliament asking that the debate on the aforementioned amendments to the reform of the Penal Code be prevented. Now, however, the court has changed its vision of Parliament’s autonomy, which leads it to emphasize that the right of amendment “integrates the core of the parliamentary representative function” and “corresponds to all deputies and groups without distinction and with identical content, without being able to infer a limit to the amendments due to their greater or lesser importance”.

The magistrate Laura Díez has been the rapporteur of the sentence, which rejects all the reasons alleged by the PP for its appeal, also considers that the qualification of “own” for the co-official language of some autonomous communities does not imply a violation of any constitutional principle. The sentence considers that the law uses the terms “co-official” and “proper” in an “interchangeable” way, and that it does so, moreover, in the sense of “peculiar, characteristic or exclusive to an autonomous community, unlike Spanish, which it is the language shared by all”.

