This Wednesday, the Constitutional Court rejected the PP’s appeal against the euthanasia law. In substance, the challenge coincided with the one already presented by Vox, which was rejected by the court last March. However, the PP affected singular aspects, such as the possibility that not only natural persons, but also legal persons and institutions could object and not apply the provisions of said law, to which the ruling responded negatively, considering that said objection only It can be formulated, where appropriate, by health professionals.

The ruling has the dissenting vote of judges Enrique Arnaldo and Concepción Espejel, from the conservative sector. In turn, Judge María Luisa Balaguer, from the progressive group, has announced that she will vote in accordance with the resolution, but with other arguments.

The ruling – of which the president of the court, Cándido Conde-Pumpido, was the speaker – bases its rejection of conscientious objection by legal entities on the fact that, according to the constitutional configuration of that right, “the only actions susceptible of being exonerated from the legal duty to guarantee the right to provide assistance in dying, in the terms in which it has been configured by the Organic Law for the Regulation of Euthanasia (LORE), because they are covered by conscientious objection, the interventions of health professionals, regardless of their professional category, in the effective execution of said service.”

The court adds that it is only with respect to such interventions when it must be noted that there may be “situations of conflict due to intimate, ideological or moral convictions, which justify the departure of the health professional from an intervention that constitutes, in general, a legal imperative.” Beyond these exceptional cases, extending conscientious objection to an institutional setting “as the appellants intend,” the ruling adds, “would not only lack constitutional foundation, but would put at risk the effectiveness of the health care provision itself.”

The resolution also highlights that the appellants had objected to euthanasia being identified as a fundamental right. To this the court responds that what the euthanasia law does is regulate “a right of legal configuration”, different from the previous one from a constitutional point of view. Now, the ruling justifies that one can appeal for protection before the Constitutional Court itself in the terms provided for in the article 53.2 of the Constitution, since the resolutions that could deny the provision of assistance in dying “affect the person’s power of self-determination, and they do so to the extent that they affect, in addition to constitutional values ​​and principles linked to personal freedom and dignity, a fundamental right such as that of physical and moral integrity”, enshrined in article 15 of the Constitution.

The ruling emphasizes, therefore, that we are faced with “a constitutional right of legal configuration that finds its anchoring, ultimately, in the fundamental right to physical and moral integrity (article 15 of the Constitution)”, and subject to the conditions of “preferential and summary guardianship provided in article 53.2” of the constitutional text itself.

The PP appeal also objected to the euthanasia law for the alleged “incompatibility and insufficiency of the system of guarantees” that it establishes “from the perspective of the fundamental right to life, enshrined in article 15 of the Constitution, and article 2 of the Convention European Human Rights as well as the principle of legal certainty (article 9.3 of the Constitution)”.

In this regard, the ruling insists and clarifies three essential issues that were already set out in the ruling that rejected Vox’s appeal.

Firstly, that euthanasia or the provision of assistance in dying “finds its basis in certain values, principles and fundamental rights enshrined in the constitutional text”, such as those already mentioned regarding the dignity and self-determination of the person.

The court emphasizes, on the other hand, that “the right to life, although it is not a right of will or freedom that guarantees the right to one’s own death, does not impose the obligation to stay alive on its holder.”

The resolution also reiterates that “the constitutional foundation of euthanasia explains that it cannot be limited, as the appellants claim, to cases of terminally ill patients.”

Judges Enrique Arnaldo and Concepción Espejel announced a dissenting vote in which they will reiterate the objections they already expressed when Vox’s appeal was rejected, in the sense that this ruling, like the previous one, is not limited to controlling the constitutionality of the law. , but rather creates ex novo a “fundamental right of self-determination with respect to one’s own death in a euthanasia context” and objects to “the guarantees of free, conscious and authentic decision.” The new dissenting vote of said magistrates will add to these considerations their disagreement with the conclusions reached in this ruling in relation to conscientious objection of legal entities and also with the declaration of constitutionality of the fifth additional provision of the law of Euthanasia, because it is understood that the preferential and summary procedure provided for in said provision “is solely intended” by article 53.2 of the Constitution “for the protection of fundamental rights (…), euthanasia not being a fundamental right.”