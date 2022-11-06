The president of the Constitutional Court, Pedro González-Trevijano, at an act in 2021. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

The Constitutional Court has reacted this Sunday with forcefulness and deep discomfort to the political and media pressure that it has been receiving for days to alter its activity and accelerate the pending sentences on the most controversial issues, especially the one related to the prohibition of appointments that follows in force for the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ). Sources from the court already made it clear at the beginning of the week —as reported by EL PAÍS— that the provisions of the guarantee body were not going to be changed due to interference or political convenience.

Court sources have emphasized this Sunday that the General Council of the Judiciary regained its powers in July to appoint the two magistrates of the guarantee body that it is responsible for appointing. And they underline that, while negotiations between the Government and the PP were underway to renew the CGPJ, it decided “not to interfere” in the talks, “in accordance with the long-standing practice in these forty years (of the existence of the court) in the processes of political negotiation. Although, also, these sources reveal that the writing of the presentations of the sentences is already advanced, without a date for their deliberation, because “a time is imposed for their examination and reflection”.

The Constitutional Court reacted to the breakdown of the talks between the Government and the PP by reaffirming its will not to resolve the most controversial issues pending with its current composition, given that the mandate of four of its magistrates —including the president and the vice president—expired on June 12. A year ago, when the body of guarantees faced its last renovation -which already took place two years late-, the components of the court approved a line of action that excluded the reiteration of internal confrontations, such as the one that accompanied the deliberation process and approval of the rulings that declared the decrees on the state of alarm to deal with the pandemic unconstitutional.

The PP has pressured the Constitutional Court in recent weeks to issue the ruling on the partial ban on appointments imposed on the General Council of the Judiciary, with the idea that the CGPJ can recover this capacity and continue making appointments conditioned by its current composition. , conservative majority. The Popular Deputy Secretary, Esteban González Pons, asked the court on October 31 to “get wet a little”, because “it would be desirable” and because “that we have a Constitutional Court that, when the political situation is conflictive, decides not to meeting to decide on important thorny issues, has us in a situation of impasse inexplicable”.

Constitutional sources have explained that for the court it has been a priority in recent months to decide on the resources of the independence leaders against the Supreme Court ruling that convicted them of the crimes of sedition and embezzlement. And that the rapporteurs of the judgments on the freezing of appointments of the Judiciary —Juan Antonio Xiol, vice president of the court, and María Luisa Balaguer, both from the progressive sector—, had planned to bring their ruling projects to full before the summer, but not they did so in view of the aforementioned existence of negotiations.

In any case, the aforementioned sources have not anticipated when the deliberation of these resources will begin. According to the explanation provided, the court “is aware of the current situation”, in which the negotiations to renew the Council of the Judiciary remain broken and those related to the renewal of the Constitutional Court continue without progress. In this context, the Constitutional Court has underlined that “the speakers have their presentations in advance”, without forecasting dates for their referral to the plenary session of the court, in order to deliberate them and issue the corresponding sentences.