The Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation allowed consideration of the abolition of the moratorium on the death penalty

The Constitutional Court (CC) of Russia refused to comment on the decision on the moratorium on the death penalty. This is reported by Interfax with reference to the press service of the court.

“The Constitutional Court refrains from commenting, since in the context of discussing this problem in today’s situation, the issue may become the subject of consideration by the Constitutional Court of the Russian Federation,” the court’s press service clarified.

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that a decision by the Constitutional Court was sufficient to return the death penalty. According to him, it is necessary to analyze all the decisions made and then discuss this topic.

The issue of lifting the moratorium on the death penalty began to be discussed after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. The initiative to return the death penalty for criminals detained after the shooting in the concert hall was made, in particular, by the Federation Council and the State Duma.