The Constitutional Court has issued a ruling on arbitration, to provide it with greater legal security. The ruling grants the requested protection against the annulment of an award rendered in an arbitration in equity. The Constitutional Court has considered that the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid exceeded its limits by annulling that award, going beyond its powers.

The judgment emphasizes that “the arbitration institution —as configured by the Arbitration Law itself— is a heteronomous mechanism for the resolution of conflicts, to which the minimum intervention of the jurisdictional bodies is consubstantial for the sake of respecting the autonomy of the will of the parts”. The ruling also maintains that “the assessment of the competent judicial body on a possible contradiction of the award with public order, cannot consist of a new analysis of the matter submitted to arbitration.” Therefore, it is not necessary to substitute “the role of the arbitrator in the solution of the controversy”, but in essence “it must be limited to the prosecution regarding the legality of the arbitration agreement”.

The annulment was agreed by the Civil and Criminal Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid in 2018, in terms that the Constitutional Court has deemed harmful to the fundamental rights of the plaintiffs -represented by the B. Cremades & Asociados firm-, who had attended to arbitration in the context of the conflict arising from the management of a family company, Mazacruz SL. The court of guarantees has held that the annulment of the award, due to an alleged lack of reasons, was a violation of the plaintiffs’ right to effective judicial protection.

The relevance of the ruling derives from the fact that it consolidates a Constitutional doctrine that shields the arbitration system in the Spanish legal system against jurisdictional excesses. The Constitutional Court has considered that the arbitrator, lawyer Rafael Jiménez de Parga, acted correctly in assessing the evidence, although later the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid considered that the award did not sufficiently reflect it.

The decision taken was the dissolution of the Mazacruz company, with assets valued at more than 600 million euros. And for practical purposes, what the Constitutional Court has now agreed is to bring the proceedings back to the moment prior to the annulment of the award, “so that it is resolved in a manner that is respectful of recognized fundamental rights.”