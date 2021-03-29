Employees in an office, in a file photo. Mood space

The Constitutional Court has granted protection to a worker who was fired after the company controlled her computer and verified by this means that she dedicated 70% of her working day to personal matters. The affected party requested that her dismissal be considered null, which would imply her reinstatement, although the court has considered that it should be classified as inadmissible, for which she must receive compensation. The inadmissibility derives from the fact that, in the judgment of the magistrates, the control of the use that the worker made of the computer implies a violation of her rights to privacy and secrecy of communications.

The plaintiff for amparo worked for a company dedicated to technology-related services, and in April 2017, the entity informed her of the opening of a disciplinary file for breaches of contractual good faith and disobedience to the instructions of her superiors. The company monitored the computer equipment of the worker in order to determine what she used her working day on, and in May of the same year 2017 she communicated her disciplinary dismissal arguing, among other issues, that the employee only dedicated 30% of her working day work to the work entrusted, and the remaining 70% to issues outside their professional activity.

The Social Court number 19 of Madrid found that the fundamental rights of the worker to privacy and secrecy of communications had been violated, declaring the dismissal null and void. The sentence argued that “the monitoring of the plaintiff’s computer has allowed the company to know and record everything that appeared on its screen, and has resulted in the knowledge of e-mails, unrelated to work and therefore personal, that the plaintiff referred family members and her legal advisor, as can be seen from the content of the dismissal letter itself ”.

The ruling was appealed by the company, and the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid confirmed that the evidence obtained with the computer monitoring was illegal because it had been obtained in violation of fundamental rights, classified the dismissal as inadmissible and did not rule on compensation that the social court had granted.

The matter reached the Supreme Court, which denied the parties’ resources in 2019. And finally the case was taken to the Constitutional Court, for alleged lack of effective judicial protection. The guarantee court has now ruled that the worker’s rights were not violated when the Madrid TSJ classified the dismissal as inadmissible instead of null. But at the same time the sentence that contained this pronouncement is annulled and it is agreed to roll back the proceedings so that this same judicial body can rule on the compensation. The ruling has the private vote of Judge María Luisa Balaguer, who considers that the dismissal should be considered null and void.