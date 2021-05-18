The Plenary of the Constitutional Court has dismissed the unconstitutionality appeal filed by the Vox parliamentary group in Congress against numerous articles of the Constitution. Law of Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor that was approved in July of last year in the Regional Assembly after an agreement reached between PP, Ciudadanos and PSOE. The high court maintains that the law establishes conditions “for the achievement of a constitutionally legitimate objective, such as the defense and restoration of the environment.” It also underlines that the regional norm does not de facto preclude the agricultural exploitation of the soil.

The ruling of the Constitutional Court implicitly supposes a support for this lagoon protection law, which the regional government approved at the end of 2019 and was later modified in the Assembly, where the fertilizer-free strip was extended to 1,500 meters and some requirements for crops in the area were tightened.

The appeal was presented months later by the 52 deputies of the Vox Parliamentary Group of Congress, led by Santiago Abascal, who questioned the “diagnosis” of the law. They argued that agriculture is “pointed out” as the “main culprit” of the deterioration of the Mar Menor, the sole purpose of the regulation being to impose strong restrictions on the exercise of this activity when a «balanced diagnosis» should point towards other equally concurrent causes, such as torrential rains generated by climate change, sewage overflows and urban waste, or the a deficient management of the public administrations in the establishment and maintenance of the basic infrastructures for the control of runoff, to which the law should also aim.

Warning from the European Commission



In plenary session of the Constitutional Court, however, it emphasizes that the law imposes conditions on the exercise of agricultural activity «For the achievement of a constitutionally legitimate objective, such as the defense and restoration of the environment. They are also applied to an area whose deterioration has not only been not disputed in the appeal, but is even shared by the appellants in the reports attached to the filing brief. The magistrates add that the European Commission itself “has warned Spain of the exercise of legal actions for the imposition of sanctions for non-compliance with the Nitrates Directive (Council Directive 91/676 / EC) in various areas, including the Mar Menor . And they are, finally, suitable measures in the abstract, or “constitutionally adequate”, to achieve the objective pursued: the defense and restoration of the environment ”, emphasizes the ruling.

They explain that beyond the foregoing, the possible improvement of these limitations or the existence of alternatives that are better adapted to the other interests involved (economic or otherwise) “is a task that corresponds primarily to the democratic legislator, as a legitimate political option. of which to respond to the citizens in elections, and not to the constitutional jurisdiction, which must be limited to prosecuting from normative parameters whether the specific political option exercised by the body entitled to do so exceeds or not the limits of what is constitutionally admissible.

The national deputy and spokesperson for Vox in the Climate Change Commission of Congress, the Murcian Luis Gestoso, was at the time confident that the Supreme Court would overturn the law and even declared that «we will make compensation for these persecuted farmers and we will take the legal actions that proceed against those officials who have exceeded applying an unconstitutional law that is an outrage for the economic future of this part of Spain». The president of Vox in the Region, José Ángel Antelo, said about the Mar Menor law that “what the progressive consensus seeks is a subsidiary economy, its humiliating objective is the ruin of thousands of families who are being affected by incompetence of these parties ».