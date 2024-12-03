The second round will take place as planned, on December 8, between the liberal conservative Elena Lasconi and the ultra Călin Georgescu



12/02/2024



Updated 12/03/2024 at 02:01 a.m.





The Romanian Constitutional Court validated this Monday the first round of the presidential elections, as announced by its president, Marian Enache, who also confirmed that the second round will take place as planned, on December 8, between the conservative liberal Elena Lasconi and …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only