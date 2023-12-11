The Polish Constitutional Court has once again challenged the EU with a ruling that considers fines imposed for failure to comply with precautionary measures decided by the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) to be incompatible with the Polish Constitution. The decision has been made public on the same day that the country buries the mandate of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) in the Sejm (the lower house), after the high court remained paralyzed for almost a year due to internal disputes. The Constitutional ruling joins previous decisions that have declared the supremacy of national law over European law. Hours later, the plenary session also declared unconstitutional the judicial reform that the Polish Parliament approved last January to unblock European funds suspended by the European Commission.

The case has been in the hands of the Constitutional Court for two years, and has been delayed time after time. The last one, last Tuesday. It was the former Minister of Justice, Zbigniew Ziobro, from the most Eurosceptic wing of the Government led by PiS, who also held the position of State Attorney General, who initiated the question of unconstitutionality before the court.

The Constitutional Court has ruled that Article 279 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union is incompatible with the European Constitution and therefore, Warsaw is not obliged to pay the fines ordered by the CJEU. It also considers article 39 of the statute of the European court incompatible and states that its president cannot issue precautionary measures regarding the structure and functioning of the Polish judiciary.

Economic sanctions

The CJEU imposed economic sanctions on Warsaw after the PiS government ignored that court's precautionary measures. In the best-known case, the fine amounted to one million euros a day for not suspending when the activities of the disciplinary chamber of the judges of the Supreme Court were ordered, one of the main reasons for the clash with Brussels on account of the rule of law. . The one million euro penalty was later reduced by half.

The European court also punished Poland with another 500,000 euros per day for not stopping the extraction of lignite at the Turów mine. The financial penalty was suspended when the Czech Republic withdrew its lawsuit. The sanction by the disciplinary chamber accumulated 550 million euros and that of the mine, 69 million, according to local media.

The Polish Constitutional Court had already declared the precautionary measures of the high European court incompatible with the Polish Constitution in July 2021. But in October of that year, it launched its biggest push for the country until then against the EU, by ruling that several articles of the treaties They are unconstitutional in their country. The decision clashed with one of the fundamental pillars of the EU: the primacy of community law over national law. The then liberal opposition took to the streets to protest en masse, considering that the measure constituted a Polexit fully legal, that is, the departure of Poland from the EU, at least as far as law is concerned. The European Commission sued Poland before European justice for this case last February.

The Constitutional Court had been blocked for months due to an internal dispute between judges associated with the two currents of the outgoing ultra-conservative Government. Six of them did not recognize the legitimacy of the president's mandate, which they considered expired, and refused to participate in the decisions, thus preventing the necessary quorum from being achieved. The confrontation has left in limbo cases such as the reform of the Supreme Court, approved by the outgoing Government and Parliament to unlock the more than 35,000 million euros of recovery funds suspended by Brussels. This Monday, the judges have also decided on that dossier, which was opened last February by the president, Andrzej Duda, and have declared the unconstitutionality of the legislative changes that the PiS Executive had agreed with the Commission.

The liberal opposition that now comes to power in Poland and legal experts have been denouncing for years that this court is a tool at the service of Law and Justice. Their decisions, they criticize, have been made in recent years at the dictate of the outgoing ultra-conservative Government. This is one of the institutions considered the most problematic of the PiS era, which has made controversial decisions such as the practical ban on abortion in 2020. The new Executive led by Donald Tusk, who is expected to take office this Wednesday after receiving support of the parliamentary majority on Tuesday, has it in its sights, aware however that it is not a simple issue to solve. PiS appointed three judges pejoratively called “doubles” or “false judges” who are easy to dismiss, but not the rest of the judges.

