The Constitutional Court ordered the release of former President Alberto Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years in prison for crimes against humanity. The opinion of the highest interpreter of the Peruvian Constitution gives a new twist to the situation of Fujimori, whose sentence has been ratified and annulled repeatedly in recent years, by courts of different levels.

The Constitutional Court of Peru ordered this Tuesday the release of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000), despite the fact that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights had requested that his release not be carried out after a habeas corpus granted to Fujimori.

“This Constitutional Court orders that the National Penitentiary Institute INPE and the criminal director of Barbadillo order the immediate release of the favored person, Alberto Fujimori,” the high court said in a statement.

At the same time, he called “severe attention” to the judge of the first preparatory investigation court of Ica, Mr. Vicente Fernández Tapia, who days ago had decided not to execute the release of the former president, after the president of the TC said that the authorities of the country were to proceed with his release, although he left the decision to order his release from prison in the hands of the INPE and the regional magistrate.

News in development…