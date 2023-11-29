This Wednesday, the president of the Constitutional Court of Peru affirmed that the country’s authorities must release former president Alberto Fujimori, sentenced to 25 years for crimes against humanity. The statement challenges the decision of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, which asked to maintain his sentence in 2022.

The president of the Constitutional Court (TC) of Peru, Francisco Morales, assured this Wednesday, November 29, that the former president must be released, after an order from the TC returned on Tuesday night to a local judge the power to decide whether to proceed to set Fujimori free, after interpreting that a habeas corpus dated March 2022 granted to the former president is valid.

“Alberto Fujimori must be released in accordance with the decision of the Constitutional Court,” Morales said, underscoring the importance of abiding by and complying with the court’s rulings. Fujimori, convicted of human rights violations and corruption, had received a pardon in 2017.

The history of said pardon has been highly controversial. It was granted on Christmas 2017, then annulled in 2019 by the Supreme Court and subsequently reinstated in March 2022 by the TC. However, when the former president’s release from prison was about to materialize, the Inter-American Court of Human Rights asked Peru not to release him until Justice reviewed an appeal from relatives of the victims of his mandate.

The president of the Constitutional Court insisted that Peruvian authorities must proceed with the immediate release of Fujimori, despite the contrary order issued by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) last year. Morales explained that the decision has been sent to the judge in charge of executing a “habeas corpus” presented in the southern city of Ica in favor of the former ruler.

A supporter of Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori holds a smoke flare in front of a prison, after a higher court restored Fujimori’s pardon, in Lima, Peru, on November 29, 2023. © Reuters – Sebastian Castaneda

Morales also defended the application of this decision, highlighting that, although they value the decisions of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, in this case, the ruling of the Constitutional Court would prevail. He highlighted that the TC resolution “clears” last year’s ruling that ordered the immediate release of Alberto Fujimori.

The resolution, issued in response to legal questions about the pardon, upheld its legality. The president of the TC mentioned that the vote on this issue was reserved and that all the magistrates signed the resolution. Likewise, this instructs to send the case to the executing judge so that he can act according to his powers regarding the situation of the former president.

Lawyer Elio Riera, Fujimori’s defender, highlighted that the TC ratified his sentence and that now the release must be determined by the court of origin. In response, constitutionalist Luis Roel Alva indicated that the TC issued the clarification to reaffirm its previous decision, emphasizing that, although the TC maintains that its sentences at the national level are unchallengeable, the final decision rests with the judge to whom the case is referred. , which corresponds to the court of Ica.

The pardon for Fujimori, at the center of the debate

In the political and judicial landscape of Peru, the name of Alberto Fujimori has been synonymous with controversy and debate since the granting of humanitarian pardon in 2017. This decision, initially supported by then-president Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, marked the beginning of a series of legal developments that have kept Fujimori in the public eye both nationally and internationally.

(File) Jailed former president Alberto Fujimori attends his hearing at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. © AP – Martín Mejía

The international community has followed these events closely. Some countries and bodies have expressed concerns about judicial independence and the protection of human rights in Peru, while others argue that the Constitutional Court’s decisions reflect the country’s ability to resolve its internal affairs.

In Peru, this case has sparked an internal debate between those who ask for justice for the victims and those who consider that the release of Fujimori, with serious health problems, is a gesture of humanity. The role of the courts, government institutions and civil society is being evaluated in this process, and the polarization of opinions continues.

Sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights violations

In a trial that lasted 15 months in Lima, the former president of Peru, Alberto Fujimori, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for human rights violations committed by death squads linked to the Government. The Supreme Court made this historic decision, marking the first time that a former president of the country was extradited and tried.

The court found Fujimori, 70, guilty of four counts related to orders for two massacres that left 25 people dead and the kidnappings of a journalist and a businessman during his term from 1990 to 2000. Fujimori, who had already been convicted in 2007 to six years for abuse of power, he pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed to have no knowledge of the activities of the paramilitary squads.

With a photograph of her brother who disappeared during the Fujimori government pinned to her chest, Gisela Ortiz, center, holds a sign that says “Fujimori never again” during a protest against the decision of Peru’s Constitutional Court to approve the release of prison of former President Alberto Fujimori in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. A judicial official said the court reinstated a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on Christmas Eve 2017 by then-President Pablo Kuczynski. AP – Martin Mejia

The verdict, delivered by three judges at the trial, was unanimous. Fujimori listened to the sentence without expressing emotion, taking notes during the process. The accusations included ordering a paramilitary squad called ‘Grupo Colina’ to carry out the murder of 15 suspected rebellion sympathizers at a barbecue in Lima in 1991 and nine university students and a professor in 1992.

Fujimori fled to Japan in 2000 when his administration collapsed under accusations of corruption. Japan recognized him as a citizen and rejected Peru's extradition requests. He traveled to Chile in 2005 with the intention of making a political return before the presidential elections in Peru. However, he was arrested and extradited in 2007.







Despite the accusations against him and his flight, Fujimori had maintained supporters, mainly due to the economic and security successes during his term. He drastically reduced inflation and led the fight against the Shining Path, a Maoist guerrilla group that spread panic in the country during the 1980s and 1990s.

With EFE and local media