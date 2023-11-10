The Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan reviewed the decision on the legality of using a patronymic name formed on behalf of the mother (matchestvo). The new decision was published on November 9 at website authorities.

In June, the Constitutional Court recognized that adult citizens of Kyrgyzstan, in special cases, can change their middle names to match names if they have experienced negative experiences related to their father. Consideration of this issue was initiated by the writer Altyn Kapalova.

However, as the court noted, this conclusion was met with a negative reaction from society, and therefore the original decision was revised.

“Taking into account the realities in which the introduction of the institution of matchmaking was perceived in a negative way by the overwhelming part of society, which was a circumstance that could not have been foreseen, at the same time, without questioning the conclusions set out in the decision, <...> the constitutional court comes to the conclusion that it is necessary to make changes to the decision under consideration,” the document says.

The court noted that the decision to make these changes is final and cannot be appealed; it comes into force from the date of publication.

