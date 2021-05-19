A pensioner walks through the streets of Bilbao on January 15. LUIS TEJIDO / EFE

The Constitutional Court (TC) has postponed the effects of the annulment of the decree-law of passive classes, agreed in the last plenary session of the court. In the judgment – of which only the meaning of its operative part had been advanced – it is stated that in order to avoid that the beneficiaries of the benefits of the passive classes regime could have a loss if the provisions declared unconstitutional of the Royal Decree-Law 15/2020 were immediately annulled, it is provided that said “nullity must be deferred until January 1, 2022, so that before that period expires, the regulation declared unconstitutional and null can be replaced by the relevant legal regulation ”.

MORE INFORMATION

The main provisions of the decree that have been annulled are those that modified the legal regulation of the state’s passive class regime in regard to its management, since it passed from the Ministry of Economy and Finance to the National Institute of Social Security. The ruling – whose rapporteur has been Judge Andrés Ollero – considers that in the present case the inexcusable budget of the extraordinary and urgent need does not concur, which enables the Government to resort to the legislative instrument of the decree-law.

The reason for the cancellation, therefore, resides in the fact that the ordinary procedure or of genuine urgency to modify the regulation of the passive class regime with regard to its management has been omitted. In this sense, the judgment ―for which Judge Andrés Ollero has been rapporteur― considers that the contested provisions suffer from a formal defect that determines their unconstitutionality because a decree-law was approved violating the requirements of the Constitution to use this figure legislative; that is, in “cases of extraordinary and urgent need”.

Health emergency

The court questions whether a decree-law related to the pandemic was used for this change in the regime of the passive classes. This rule contemplates a series of measures aimed at immediately alleviating the consequences caused by the health emergency on the economy and employment, and it is not possible to determine the connection of meaning that could exist between the circumstances triggered by the pandemic and the transfer of the management of the passive class regime to Social Security.

The sentence includes a particular vote formulated by the magistrate Cándido Conde-Pumpido, who emphasizes that the decree-law should not be annulled, since it includes decisions that are the exclusive competence of the Prime Minister. The Executive’s decision was that the management of the special regime for passive classes, until now attributed to the Ministry of Finance – and in the case of military officials, the Ministry of Defense – be attributed to the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations. In his opinion, the ruling has not taken into account the need to respect those powers that our legal system has attributed to the Prime Minister regarding the organization of his cabinet.